All-Valley District Teams

Offensive Player of the Year

Ethan Barnhart;Spotswood

Defensive Player of the Year

Ben Conahan; Spotswood

Coach of the Year

Dale Shifflett;Spotswood

Center

Evan Atkins;Spotswood

Guards

Colby Morris;Spotswood

David Allio;Rockbridge County

Tackles

Jessie Knight;Turner Ashby

Dallas Khalil;Spotswood

Quarterback

Ryan High;Spotswood

Running Backs

Ethan Barnhart;Spotswood

Grant Swinehart;Turner Ashby

Xavier Gage Shafer;Rockbridge County

Tight End

Ryan Shonk;Spotswood

Wide Receivers

Jailik Lynch;Rockbridge County

Rob Smith;Spotswood

Malachi Davis;Harrisonburg

Athlete/Utility

Kwentin Smiley;Harrisonburg

First Team Defense

Defensive Backs

Rob Smith;Spotswood

C.J. Haskins;Turner Ashby

Jailik Lynch;Rockbridge County

John Van Huss;Spotswood

Linebackers

Ben Conahan;Spotswood

Cole Myers;Spotswood

Addison Simmons;Turner Ashby

Matt Nicely;Rockbridge County

Defensive Ends

Jessie Knight;Turner Ashby

AJ Dooms;Spotswood

Defensive Tackls

Dallas Khalil;Spotswood

Colby Morris;Spotswood

Jack Rhodes;Turner Ashby

First Team Special Teams

Kicker

Mateo Peric;Harrisonburg

Kicker Return Specialist

Rob Smith;Spotswood

Punter

Mateo Peric;Harrisonburg

Punt Returner

Jared Peake;Turner Ashby

Second Team Offense

Center

Noah Lawhorne;Rockbridge County

Guards

Kyle Stephenson;Turner Ashby

Hunter Armentrout;Spotswood

Offensive Tackles

Austin Doyle;Rockbridge County

Dylan Higgins;Rockbridge County

Quarterback

Miller Jay;Rockbridge County

Running Backs

Cole Myers;Spotswood

Bret McClung;Rockbridge County

Ben Conahan;Spotswood

Tight End

Brade Smith;Broadway

Wide Receivers

Nico Valle;Turner Ashby

Nate Tinnell;Broadway

Colton Good;Spotswood

Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway

Second Team Defense

Defensive Backs

Nico Valle;Turner Ashby

Luke Mayr;Rockbridge County

Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway

Quentin Hayes;Spotswood

Linebackers

Ethan Barnhart;Spotswood

Bret McClung;Rockbridge County

Grant Swinehart;Turner Ashby

Dylan Eppard;Turner Ashby

Defensive Ends

Jaylin Smith;Harrisonburg

David Allio;Rockbridge County

Defensive Tackles

Noah Lawhorne;Rockbridge County

Brent Hulse;Broadway

Hunter Armentrout;Spotswood

Second Team Special Teams

Kicker

Daniel Cunningham;Rockbridge County

Kick Return Specialist

Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway

Punter

Lucas Benavides;Broadway

Punt Returner

Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway

