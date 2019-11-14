All-Valley District Teams
Offensive Player of the Year
Ethan Barnhart;Spotswood
Defensive Player of the Year
Ben Conahan; Spotswood
Coach of the Year
Dale Shifflett;Spotswood
Center
Evan Atkins;Spotswood
Guards
Colby Morris;Spotswood
David Allio;Rockbridge County
Tackles
Jessie Knight;Turner Ashby
Dallas Khalil;Spotswood
Quarterback
Ryan High;Spotswood
Running Backs
Ethan Barnhart;Spotswood
Grant Swinehart;Turner Ashby
Xavier Gage Shafer;Rockbridge County
Tight End
Ryan Shonk;Spotswood
Wide Receivers
Jailik Lynch;Rockbridge County
Rob Smith;Spotswood
Malachi Davis;Harrisonburg
Athlete/Utility
Kwentin Smiley;Harrisonburg
First Team Defense
Defensive Backs
Rob Smith;Spotswood
C.J. Haskins;Turner Ashby
Jailik Lynch;Rockbridge County
John Van Huss;Spotswood
Linebackers
Ben Conahan;Spotswood
Cole Myers;Spotswood
Addison Simmons;Turner Ashby
Matt Nicely;Rockbridge County
Defensive Ends
Jessie Knight;Turner Ashby
AJ Dooms;Spotswood
Defensive Tackls
Dallas Khalil;Spotswood
Colby Morris;Spotswood
Jack Rhodes;Turner Ashby
First Team Special Teams
Kicker
Mateo Peric;Harrisonburg
Kicker Return Specialist
Rob Smith;Spotswood
Punter
Mateo Peric;Harrisonburg
Punt Returner
Jared Peake;Turner Ashby
Second Team Offense
Center
Noah Lawhorne;Rockbridge County
Guards
Kyle Stephenson;Turner Ashby
Hunter Armentrout;Spotswood
Offensive Tackles
Austin Doyle;Rockbridge County
Dylan Higgins;Rockbridge County
Quarterback
Miller Jay;Rockbridge County
Running Backs
Cole Myers;Spotswood
Bret McClung;Rockbridge County
Ben Conahan;Spotswood
Tight End
Brade Smith;Broadway
Wide Receivers
Nico Valle;Turner Ashby
Nate Tinnell;Broadway
Colton Good;Spotswood
Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway
Second Team Defense
Defensive Backs
Nico Valle;Turner Ashby
Luke Mayr;Rockbridge County
Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway
Quentin Hayes;Spotswood
Linebackers
Ethan Barnhart;Spotswood
Bret McClung;Rockbridge County
Grant Swinehart;Turner Ashby
Dylan Eppard;Turner Ashby
Defensive Ends
Jaylin Smith;Harrisonburg
David Allio;Rockbridge County
Defensive Tackles
Noah Lawhorne;Rockbridge County
Brent Hulse;Broadway
Hunter Armentrout;Spotswood
Second Team Special Teams
Kicker
Daniel Cunningham;Rockbridge County
Kick Return Specialist
Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway
Punter
Lucas Benavides;Broadway
Punt Returner
Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway
