For years, Trenton Alt had been in the ear of his younger brother with advice.
“In ninth grade, when I started track, my brother was a junior at the time," East Rockingham senior Tyler Alt said. "He was like, ‘You need to get into pole vaulting. It’s pretty fun.’"
The idea of trying the high-flying event wasn't exactly appealing at first, Alt said. He trusted his brother's advice, but the event was far different from any other in the sport and one that he knew would take some time to get a hang of.
But eventually, Alt gave it a shot. He picked up the sport as a freshman and slowly began taking tips from his brother and coaches to get more competitive. As a senior, he was considered one of the city/county's best this season.
"I just started and I wasn’t very good, but then I got better," Alt said. "This year was supposed to my year. It was supposed to be my best year.”
That's where COVID-19 came in with the Virginia High School League canceling the spring sports season, including outdoor track and field. That was tough for Alt to swallow, he said, especially after finishing as the Region 2B runner-up during the indoor season this past winter.
“I was pretty sad," Alt said. 'I knew it was coming because obviously, it was going to end eventually — June 7 or whenever states was. It hurt, but it happens.”
During his time with the Eagles, Alt has achieved historic success. In addition to his runner-up finish at this year's Region 2B indoor track and field championships, he also earned a silver medal at last year's competition.
In outdoor track, he was the Region 2B runner-up as a sophomore and a junior. He was also a strong performer in 110-meter hurdles and had emerged as a leader for a striving East Rockingham track and field program.
"The biggest key to Tyler’s vaulting success has been his work ethic," ERHS coach Zach Mathias. "From his freshman year on, his willingness to improve even the smallest details in his technique really stuck out to me. We’d film all his jumps and watch them over and over to find things to improve on. From jumping in 30-degree weather or taking time out of his summer break to attend a camp, he always wanted to get some extra work in."
Track and field was the only sport Alt participated in during his four-year tenure at East Rockingham. He said the individual aspect of the sport is what is most appealing to him, but he also enjoys having the support of his teammates.
“You decide if you want to win," Alt said. "No one else is a factor. If you really want to be the best, you can go out and be the best. You just have to put in the work. … I always had my teammates’ support. They’d always be at the pole vault matches being supportive and all that.”
Pole vaulting is one of the least popular events in the sport. Whether it be the fear of the event's high-flying requirements or just how little attention it gets, it's rare to find many athletes willing to give it a shot.
"I really hope a lot more people start to do it," Alt said. "At first, I was scared. I was like, ‘Man, flying in the air — that’s crazy. Why would I do that?’ But then I did it and was like, ‘Wow, that’s really, really fun.’ It’s not as scary as it looks when you’re in the air and come back down. It’s not really scary at all. I think it will grow. People just have to do it more.”
Mathias has watched the work Alt has put in since he first stepped into the program. He said in addition to being a great leader for the Eagles, he's also become an ambassador for pole vaulting and set the standard for future athletes.
"Tyler has been like my assistant coach for the last couple years," Mathias said. "His natural leadership has really made an impression on the younger athletes. We usually start out with a large group of new vaulters, so having him there to help me coach some of them along is a big help not only to me but the other vaulters as well. He's also always done a great job helping recruit kids to try vaulting for the first time. It’s a pretty intimidating event from an outside perspective. But once the kids try it out, that fear usually goes away pretty quickly. And with a veteran vaulter like Tyler around, that’s a big help, too."
Mathias praised Alt for not only his vaulting but also his character. He called it a "pleasure" to coach him and said Alt is the "type of kid that keeps you coming back to coach year after year."
Now, as Alt hangs up his track shoes to study computer and electronics at Blue Ridge Community College, he said he's glad his brother approached him about trying to pole vault as a sophomore.
The two only spent two years together at ERHS, but he said they brought some of the best memories for him. That's why the one he thinks about the most is one that brought them together, participating in an event they love so much.
“During my sophomore year, I made it to states with my brother and it was just a great experience to be there with my brother," Alt said. "He had told me all my life that I needed to do track and there we were together at states. That’s probably the best memory I have.”
