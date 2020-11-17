Joel Alvarado stared at the floor with a grin and shook his head when he thought back to his first year at the varsity level.
“Those first couple of games — man, I was so nervous,” Alvarado said.
The 6-foot-4, 350-pound offensive lineman made a splash for Harrisonburg last season as a two-way player on the offensive and defensive lines. He started at guard on offense and held down one of the defensive tackle spots on the other side.
But despite his unique size for his age and athleticism that doesn’t match his build, the sophomore admitted he struggled with adjusting to the speed of the game as the Blue Streaks opened 2019 with back-to-back losses.
“At the time, I was only 14 and everyone around me was 17 or 18,” Alvarado said. “I was just surprised because all of these dudes were experienced and just so much older than me. I thought that throughout the season, I learned a lot and got a little better and that’s what I tried to do.”
Alvarado stood out immediately on the first day of training camp in 2019, leading assistant coaches to rave about his weight-room numbers and peculiar ability as a freshman lineman. That didn’t mean he didn’t face challenges, though.
“I had to grow up quick,” Alvarado said. “I was the youngest on the line and I had older kids that didn’t play as much suddenly looking up to me for guidance. I just wasn’t used to that. I was used to being the same age as everyone and not being in that leadership role. It was a good experience for me.”
As the year progressed, Alvarado became more comfortable. He became one of the team’s best offensive linemen and helped the Harrisonburg defense establish itself as an improving unit by the time the season came to an end.
“You could see that he was starting to really catch on by the end of the year,” first-year Blue Streaks coach Josh Carico said. “As a freshman, we threw a lot at him. He played offense and defense, hardly came off the field from the line perspective. He grew into his shoes and he’s growing every day. He’s one of our leaders.”
Despite his willingness to play on both sides of the football, which he’ll likely do for the remainder of his high school career, Alvarado said the offensive line is where he’s most comfortable. That was music to Carico’s ears.
“It’s huge,” Carico said. “One of our groups is primary linemen and that’s so they can get to know each other and become a brotherhood. That’s one of the things I think we’ve lacked in past years — that strength up front and that bond. That’s what we’re trying to build here and you can see it growing now.”
Alvarado was recently named an assistant captain for one of Harrisonburg’s weight-lifting small groups as the team prepares for a unique six-game regular season in the spring under the Virginia High School League’s “Championship +1” model for the 2020-21 school year. Carico said that role is one the sophomore has embraced fully.
“In every aspect, we’re counting on him,” Carico said. “That’s why I put him into this role. I want him to be more vocal, not just sitting back in the shadows. This is his time to step up and be that guy. We’re relying on him pretty heavily this year to be such.”
Senior receiver Xander Collazo is part of a Blue Streaks offense that is loaded with skill players and can score in a lot of different ways. Despite that, he knows how important a player like Alvarado is to the team’s success as a whole.
“Oh, he’s gotten so much better already,” Collazo said. “He’s such an important piece to our team. It’s honestly kind of amazing some of the things he does with his size and his athletic ability. He’s such an important player for us.”
This year, Alvarado will play multiple positions across the offensive line. His most important responsibility, however, will be keeping junior quarterback Keenan Glago protected and reestablishing the Harrisonburg running game.
“I feel good knowing my quarterback and running backs are good and healthy and achieving a lot of yards,” Alvarado said. “If they’re doing the best they can, it means we’re doing our jobs. It’s a team thing. If everyone does their job, everyone will be successful.”
As the Blue Streaks enter their first year with Carico as the head coach, Alvarado said excitement is high.
“I love the new coach,” Alvarado said. “He’s so interactive with us. He’s just always there for us. … He’s always trying to build those relationships with us and I’m just so happy to have him here.”
Harrisonburg has been one of the area’s top programs over the past two decades in sending players to play at the Division I level with guys like Alex Owah (East Carolina), Michael Holmes (Virginia Tech), James Rouse (Marshall) and Landon Turner (North Carolina) all earning scholarships. That’s something Alvarado hopes to do himself.
Coincidentally, his uncle is Devin Medley — a former standout running back for the Blue Streaks that set numerous rushing records and went on to play at James Madison. That’s who Alvarado said has inspired him.
“That would be great,” Alvarado said. “My uncle went to the Division I level and he just set the pathway for me to see how to do it and which ways to do it. He left his name in the history books here and I want to do the same thing.”
As he prepares for his second season on the varsity level, Alvarado feels closer to reaching his college dreams.
And once he takes the field this spring alongside his HHS teammates, that wide-eyed look of fear will be gone.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been out there in pads and around my team,” Alvarado said. “I just love these guys and I love football so much. It sucks that we had to wait longer, but it’s a win-win situation. We are getting stronger and we get to go out there and be better. I’m looking forward to getting back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.