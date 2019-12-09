Three distinctly different takes on Virginia’s Americana scene are sharing their latest musings and projects at The Golden Pony on Thursday.
Two bands performing at Thursday’s musical triple-header are bringing music out from the recording booth and into Harrisonburg.
Ben Kunkle, frontman for his namesake band, has performed at The Golden Pony before, but Thursday will be his band’s debut at the venue. The band is from Bridgewater, but fans familiar with the group may be surprised by its updated sound. Previously self-described as an “alternative Appalachian rock group,” Kunkle said the band is intentionally growing in a more aggressive blues and rock direction that delivers more meaningful lyrics.
In early 2020, the band will release an album, but fans can hear a few new projects on Thursday, including the single “High Road.” Scheduled for release later this month, the song plays off themes of drug use and choosing the morally superior route in life.
“We’ve had some honest conversation leading up to 2020 and how we want to be seen and what our goals are. We’ve been spending a lot of time in the woodshed. We’re feeling more comfortable as a band than we’ve ever been,” Kunkle said.
Headliner Will Overman is a Virginia-grown musician who began his artistic journey in Virginia Beach nearly 10 years ago and has since based himself in Charlottesville.
Overman is bringing a sampling of his first full-length album as a solo artist — one he describes akin to a concept piece collage of the changes, troubles and blessings that have accompanied him in adulthood — to The Golden Pony.
Overman was a contestant on NBC’s musical competition show “The Voice” and a finalist in the Rockn to Lockn’ contest, an opportunity for Charlottesville artists to score a spot in the Arrington festival lineup.
Regardless of his five-second stint in the national spotlight, he said it is challenging to build oneself up in the music world right now due to the dominating “do-it-yourself” method to gaining fame in the industry. Still, he said the difficulties also grant exciting possibilities for performing with other emerging artists and sharing fan bases.
“It’s hard to be an artist at this level — kind of at the lower tier as far as national recognition and whatnot — but you have the advantage of putting together these bills that otherwise wouldn’t happen,” Overman said. “We’re all trying to help each other out and build something that a diverse range of people want to come see and hear.”
Justin Black, the frontman of Saw Black, is representing the creativity in Richmond with its latest album, “Christmas in the Background,” an original holiday album that narrates both whimsical and serious stories of people celebrating the festive season in the 21st century. Produced in 100 copies, the album is available on a limited edition vinyl for order online or purchase at the show.
Despite the incessant loop of classic carols that play in shopping marts and radios, Saw Black is not the first modern group to try their hand at original holiday music. Notably, Sufjan Stevens has recorded over 100 holiday songs.
Black said the inspiration to record a holiday album originated from the band’s pedal steel guitar player’s dream of being in a Christmas music video around the same time his friend Andrew Murray was musing with writing a Christmas song.
“I was like, ‘Hey, let’s see if we can write a full Christmas album in the month of July,’ and we somehow did,” Black said. “It all came together somehow. It’s a Christmas miracle.”
All songs on the album are originals co-written by Black and Murray, with the exception of the title track, which was written with bandmate Pete Curry. Murray also took the lead on writing “Mini-Bike,” “I Know What I Want” and “Boxing Day.”
Black described the tracks are irreverent and molded to better represent a 2019 Christmas, with themes such as celebrating the holidays with a gay family member and drug use. Working on a concept album was an enjoyable creative challenge, according to Black, so the band may have future themed musings in store.
Catch the three regional performers on one stage Thursday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kunkle will start off the night at 8 p.m., followed by Black and Overman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.