Orange you excited to peel the rhythm of Prince Bellerose’s fruit of labor this weekend?
On Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m., Prince Bellerose is bringing the latest in jazz-infused indie rock to its single release party of “Orange Tree” at The Friendly Fermenter.
Last summer, Valentin Prince partnered with his friend Daniel Bellerose to create a soulful rock project. With Prince on guitar, Bellerose on bass and adding Joseph Harder on drums, the band has developed a style similar to Vulfpeck meets Dope Lemon, if the groups had been hit by cupid’s arrow.
To celebrate the release of their latest single, Bellerose and Harder joined head brewer Shawn Gatesman to dream up a creamy, light beer. Gatesman said beer collaborations are a fun way to experiment with new styles and share the “magic” of brewing with friends.
“When we put those grains into the water. … I like to get people involved in that, and I always enjoy it. For me, it’s one of those magical times next to actually tasting the beer. Right now they’re just grains, right? Soon as we put them in hot water, we’re starting things. We get enzymes going and the magic starts happening.”
Bellerose brings his bass, voice and surname to the group but has been performing music with various bands over the years. Bellerose said Gatesman has always extended the taproom to his musical projects as a venue to perform and is overjoyed to bring his latest creation to The Friendly Fermenter.
“I’ve been playing here since I started, so it feels great to release the single here,” Bellerose said.
Orange Tree is an orange Indian pale ale that was brewed by incorporating orange peel, puree and meat into the mash along with flaked oats and lactose to give it a creamy mouth-feel. He said the final beer should have citrusy notes from the orange but an overall smoothness that distinguishes it from more hoppy IPAs.
“I want it to coat your mouth like a milkshake would. It’s going to be hopefully not really heavy, but I like to use the word fluffy," he said. "Like when it hits your mouth, it’s going to kind of just spread out over your palette. You’re going to get some level of creaminess. Hopefully, it’s going to be all very smooth. There won't be any harsh bitterness or anything like that.”
Prince Bellerose began making music last July and is working on an extended play, which will be released in July before the band begins touring in August. Harder said the single is a sensual hook-driven song, packed with jazz chords and progressions.
“It’s the feel we gravitate to. … We’re definitely feeding off that tradition,” Harder said. “It’s an easy way to tap into people’s emotions.”
On social media, the band says its sound “transcends the bounds of traditional genres. Melding influences from classic jazz, funk, soul, r&b, and indie rock, they strive to evoke something both old and new.”
“Orange Tree” is the second song to be released by the band and will be available on various streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. Prince Bellerose’s debut single “Howl” is available for streaming on Spotify.
