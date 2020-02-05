A Harrisonburg animal shelter defended its decision Tuesday to euthanize a dog, named Tilly, it deemed aggressive.
In a statement, staff at Anicira said the dog attacked another dog and bit a foster caregiver.
However, the organization stated, the communication between Anicira and the caregiver was mishandled.
“Sadly, Anicira neglected to follow our foster protocols which was a mistake and one we deeply regret,” according to the statement. “We have since been in touch with the animal’s foster caregiver to express our condolences and apologize.”
Calls to the organization’s president, Cate Lemmond, were not returned.
“Anicira maintains a high level of commitment to our neighbors in our service areas,” according to the statement. “We will not knowingly risk public safety by sending an animal with a history of aggression out into our community.”
The controversy began after Tilly’s most recent caregiver and prior caregiver posted their concerns on Facebook. Neither could be reached for comment.
The most recent caregiver posted that she received a call from Anicira staff asking her to bring Tilly in for an emergency.
The caregiver, who says she’s had Tilly for three weeks, wrote that she was told that Tilly was aggressive and needed to be put down.
She wrote that in the three weeks she’s had Tilly, she hasn’t seen any aggressive behavior.
Tilly’s first caregiver posted on Facebook that an incident that Anicira deemed aggressive took place on Christmas Day while she was opening presents.
She said her dog came to interact with her and Tilly attacked the dog. Tilly then bit her as she tried to break up the fight.
“My bites are still prevalent and healing, but genuinely did not feel the need to go to the hospital,” she wrote.
She went on to write that Tilly was never aggressive to any other dog or human.
An online petition calling for Lemmond's resignation obtained more than 1,500 signatures by Wednesday afternoon.
Anicira’s statement confirms that Tilly attacked another dog and bit a person.
It’s unclear if Anicira knew about the attack before it released Tilly to the second caregiver.
The shelter’s statement also said it is rare to put down an animal at Anicira.
In 2019, the organization reported, 540 animals were transferred from underserved shelters to Anicira.
Of those, according to Anicira, five — or 0.09% — were euthanized because they were terminally ill, had a poor quality of life or were deemed aggressive.
To be considered a no-kill shelter, organizations must keep their euthanasia rates under 10% — a benchmark widely used by animal advocacy groups.
