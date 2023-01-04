Anicira Veterinary Center is offering free neuter surgeries to 150 male cats residing in Harrisonburg or Rockingham County. Cats will also receive a free rabies vaccine, combo vaccine, and microchip.
The Happy Neuter Year event will take place on January 11th, and aims to reduce the number of homeless cats entering local shelters. Appointments are expected to fill quickly, so pet parents should email Anicira Veterinary Center at harrisonburg@anicira.org to make an appointment. They can also call 540-437-1980 to make an appointment.
Anicira has offered this January special for the past few years, said Katie Nicholson, marketing and communications manager for Anicira.
The funding for this event comes from donations and support from the community and donors throughout the year, Nicholson said.
“The Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area sees a significant number of homeless cats entering shelters. Pet parents can help reduce the number of homeless cats entering animal shelters by spaying or neutering their pets,” said Cate Lemmond, President and CEO of Anicira Veterinary Center.
