Swing, foxtrot and jive into the weekend at CrossKeys Vineyards’ Roaring ‘20s St. Jude Gala tonight.
For 11 years, the vineyard has hosted a gala benefiting the childhood cancer center. According to co-owner Babak Bakhtiar, the vineyard has raised over $300,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Bakhtiar said the vineyard’s goal to raise over $20,000 each year comes from a place of understanding after an immediate family member was diagnosed.
“In our family, we had an experience with a child who had cancer, so we got to see the aspect of that. So, families who don't have the means of helping them out, we wanted to help out,” Bakhtiar said.
Starting at 6 p.m., guests are greeted at the door with champagne and hors d'oeuvres. Staunton-based Bootsie Daniels band will play golden oldies and jazz from 8 p.m. until the evening closes at 11 p.m. Dinner consists of six courses, starting with bourbon orange spiked deviled eggs and cherry gastrique. After a grilled endive salad, sage chicken breast, apple sorbet and pan-seared salmon — the night ends with mint julep creme brulee and a macerated blackberry salad. Tickets are $110 and include a choice bottle of wine for each couple as well as gratuity.
CrossKeys Vineyards is located at 6011 E. Timber Ridge Rd. in Mount Crawford. Tickets are available online.
