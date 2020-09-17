The CVS Pharmacy at 1151 Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg will begin offering COVID-19 tests today, according to a Thursday press release from the health chain.
It will be the third CVS location in the city to offer testing for the virus, according to the CVS website.
The CVS Pharmacy at 1310 Churchville Ave. in Staunton will also begin offering tests at its first Staunton location today.
The two new locations are part of push by CVS to more than double the CVS Pharmacy locations that offer tests for the virus.
Including the new Harrisonburg and Staunton CVS testing sites, another 19 CVS Pharmacies will begin COVID-19 testing today. Then 109 CVS sites will be offering drive-thru testing, according to the release.
Patients must register through CVS.com before getting a test from the health chain.
— Staff Reports
