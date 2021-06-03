There are some folks at James Madison that don’t like to use the word upset when it comes to the Dukes knocking off bigger schools in various sports.
But make no mistake – it was an upset Thursday when the unseeded Dukes knocked off No. 1 and host Oklahoma 4-3 in the first game of the College Women’s World Series in softball.
“One of the greatest upsets in three decades of the College World Series,” shouted an announcer with ESPN once the final out fell into the glove of the JMU left fielder.
“That just happened. Wow!” said another ESPN commentary.
The Dukes rode the pitching of Odicci Alexander and the extra-inning homer from Kate Gordon of Page County to knock off the favorites.
“That was fight, that was grit, that was passion,” Alexander told ESPN after her performance.
Upsets – ho hum – are part of JMU athletic lore.
There have been many, including the men’s basketball team knocking off Georgetown, Ohio State and West Virginia in the early 1980s in the first round of the NCAA tournaments.
The women’s basketball team knocked off No. 1 Penn State in the NCAA tourney and the football team shocked host Virginia Tech in 2010.
But the state of Virginia and Harrisonburg played in a role in major upsets – sometimes on the losing side.
Harrisonburg High graduate Ralph Sampson, then playing for the University of Virginia, was knocked off by Chaminade in a basketball tournament in Hawaii in the 1980s. And, of course, the Cavaliers were shocked by UMBC in hoops just a few years back in the national tourney.
But this was one by JMU was the most recent upset, and for now the best one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.