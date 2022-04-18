The Fraternal Order of Police Manuel W. Trenary Lodge 13 met on April 12, 2022, at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Attending were the FOP, FOP Auxiliary, and FOP Associate Lodge members.
Lodge 13 President Frank Earman welcomed all those attending.
President Earman thanked members that participated in the Litter Pick-up at the Manuel Trenary Memorial Highway on April 9th; Glenn Weatherholtz was voted to be a new member.
Treasurer Brandon Thompson gave the treasurer’s report; 9 members have dropped their membership.
Secretary/Director Greg Deeds reported: 72 Active members/16 Associate members/6 Auxiliary members; transfer member, Carolyn Berry, was welcomed; State and National Per Capita payments made; October 11th meeting will hold Executive Board elections – if interested in running contact President Earman; get well cards sent to WR Good and Wes Jordan; several funerals were attended by Secretary Deeds; Monday, May 16th, will be the Flag Raising Ceremony at HPD for Police Week – sadly there were 563 fallen officers in 2021; HPD will celebrate it’s 150th Anniversary on November 12, 2022; Police Unity Ride fundraisers announced with proceeds going to the National Police Museum and Memorial; other benefit rides were announced.
Scott Coverstone has sent scholarship information to area schools – deadline for applications is May 15th.
Lodge 13’s 2022 Christmas Dinner and Installation of Officers will be held at O’Neills Grill on Saturday, December 10th at 6:00pm..
It was voted to donate $250 to Area-4 Special Olympics; Bellringing for Salvation Army was discussed; Trustee Vince Harlow will check with area car washes about a fundraiser for Lodge 13 during Police Week in May; Associate Karen Smith will check with Chick-fil-A about a fundraiser.
Members were informed of several others sick or in distress.
Next meeting - 6:00pm, June 14, 2022, at the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The Port Republic Ruritans met on April 5. at Grace Memorial Church. President Emily Wilson called the meeting to order and welcomed guests. Kim Shepard led the singing of "America" and Steve Saufley offered the invocation. A delicious meal was served by the ladies of the church. Following the meal, our district representative on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, Rick chandler, gave an informative program concerning the county happenings.. There was a question and answer period following the program. The club presented the speaker a Ruritan coffee mug in appreciation.
The business session was called to order. Minutes of the last meeting were approved and committee reports were given. The financial report was approved. The BBQ scheduled for April 23 was re-scheduled for April 30 due to a scheduling conflict. Chicken will be sold at both the pit in Port and Fishers in Grottoes. The club will also be selling tickets for a chance to win a beautiful lawn decoration wishing well or two other monetary prizes. The drawing will be held at the October BBQ. All funds raised by the club are donated to community needs.
The Club scheduled a Yard Sale to be held the same day as the May BBQ. The club welcomed Matt coffman as the newest member. Steve Saufley was the winner of the 50/50 raffle and bought tickets for the Wishing Well raffle with his winnings. There being no further business, the Club adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met 13 April at the Spotswood Country Club in Harrisonburg to celebrate the chapter 125th Anniversary.
The meeting was called to order by Regent Penny Cummiskey. The Ritual was led by Chaplain Candace Farthing, Pledge of Allegiance by Ashleigh Cummiskey, American's Creed by Carolyn Frank, the Preamble by Trudy Hughart and the National Anthem by Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck.
Welcome and introductions were made that included: Virginia DAR State Regent LeAnn Featherolf Turbyfill, Virginia DAR State Vice Regent Laurie Nesbitt, Virginia DAR State Registrar Jenny Inskeep, Virginia DAR State Parliamentarian Linda Brown Jones, District VI Director Betty Wade, District VI Vice Director Eleanor Price, District VI Recording Secretary Linda Dinsmore, District VI Meeting Chair Betsy Edgecomb. Others attending Major General Arnold Fields, USMC Retired, Members of the Sons of the American Revolution from the Fort Harrison Chapter; Randy Atkins, Bill Blessing and Kirk Sheap. Visiting Regents included Helen Willard from Colonel Thomas Hughart, Allie Hull Maxwell from Sarah Murray Lewis and Janet Woods from Point of Fork. Cheryl DeVine Holick; State Chair of the Continental Congress Bus Tour and Cheryl Brown Davis; State Chair of the Virginia Chorus also attended.
State Regent LeAnn Turbyfill brought greetings from the State. A Memorial service was shared for Patriot Ancestor Robert Scott, ancestor of Faith Forkovitch. A Magazine drawing was held for the DAR Magazine and Kathy Hilbert was the winner.
A program written and directed by Vice Regent Faith Forkovitch was presented to the gathering, taking place in 1897 as it was a chapter meeting. Ladies were dressed in the clothing for the period of time. A large cake was shared and everyone sang Happy Birthday to the chapter.
The celebration was closed with prayer by 1st Vice Regent elect Carolyn Frank.
In our April meeting, the Bridgewater Ruritan Club recognized members Frank Will and Charles Wright for 40 and 50 years of membership, respectively. Jim Harlow received the coveted "Past President" pin for navigating the Club through two years of pandemic. Thank you for your service!
The Club also presented $1,500 each to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company and Bridgewater Rescue Squad. Mr. Beery of BVFD noted that the Fire Company plans to pay off the loan for the building expansion by summer.
Steve Andrew, co-founder of New Creation, spoke about how his organization battles human trafficking. Proceeds from the shop on South Main in Harrisonburg are used to help to victims in our local area, as well as to coordinate efforts with local agencies to help those in need.
If you are interested in joining the Ruritans, contact any member, or call 540-674-5431.
The Alpha Kappa chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa met on Thursday, April 7th at Vinnie's Restaurant. President Julie Aittima called the meeting to order. Minutes, read by Beeper Coffman, were approved as read. Deb Mongold gave a treasurer's report. Julie and Sharon Helbert shared the highlights of the state convention held in Richmond in March. Sherri Chapman gave a scholarship update. A candidate for the scholarship will be chosen in early May.
The theme of the Blue Ridge District for the next biennium is "Seeking New Horizons".
Sisters are encouraged to attend the Southeast Regional Conference July 28-31 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
A slate of officers for the 2022 - 2024 biennium was chosen. Sherri Chapman and Vickie McAlister will be co-presidents, treasurer will be Deb Mongold, secretary will be Cathy Hunter, and chaplains will be Bea Crantz and Becky Pierce. Altruism chair will be Beeper Coffman, fraternity education -Twilla Lambert, scholarship - Jennifer Wright, membership - Sandy Kauffman, sunshine chair - Carolyn Alford, and emergency relief - Juliie Aittima.
The May meeting will be a covered dish dinner, honoring the current active teachers. An installation of new officers will be held following dinner.
Concluding the meeting the sisters sang "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa."
The Shenandoah Valley Quilters Guild met on Saturday, April 9 at Sunnyside Retirement Community. An educational seminar was given by Ms. Shannon Shirley from Woodbridge.
Ms. Shirley is a national teacher, author and award-winning quilt designer who discussed a variety of techniques for quilting, embellishments, and creative designs. She showed examples of how she turned her children's artwork into beautiful quilted pieces, as well as creative quilt labels. Over 25 quilts from her collection were shown to guild members and her techniques were discussed. After the meeting Ms. Shirley held a workshop on quilt facing techniques.
The next guild meeting will be held on Saturday, May 21 at Sunnyside. The guild welcomes new members, new and experienced quilters alike.
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary-March 30, 2022. Karen welcomed everyone and introduced Captain Burleigh, who will serve as the interim officer following the transfer of Captain Harold and Eunice Gitau.
Major Anne Westmoreland, who was visiting from headquarters, blessed the food.
We enjoyed a delicious lunch of fried chicken, sides and dessert prepared by Carl, a member of the Salvation Army church, and members of the auxiliary. We thanked Carl for the chicken.
We received and approved the Treasurer’s report.
Janet Davis shared a devotion about encouragement and how we should encourage others.
Renee McCulloch shared highlights from our February minutes and they were approved.
Concerns were shared. We voted to give a $25 memorial gift to Salvation Army in honor of Betsy Gaynor.
One birthday gift was given out.
A washer and dryer has been ordered for the shelter; the exact cost should be available at the next meeting, but it is under the $2400 we approved.
Karen passed out sign up sheets to answer phones from 2-4PM in April and May and to provide meals for shelter residents for the month of April. 4 volunteers are needed to pack 200 bags on April 11th, and Loretta, Carolyn, Anne and Karen volunteered to help.
Connie Bazzle shared that she will have details about the May outing at our April meeting. The price for the Christmas Luncheon on November 29th was raised to $20 to cover all costs.
The Executive Board will meet April 5th at Thomas House at 9:30.
Next Meeting: April 19, 2022 at 12:45 PM.
From 1-2PM, Major Westmoreland shared information about the Salvation Army and its mission, and thanked us for our work in the Auxiliary. She invited us to attend a Women’s Retreat in Maryland May 13-14 with the theme “Only by Grace”.
Captain Burleigh shared that the shelter is getting a makeover and the community will be invited to an Open House when it’s complete. He is also making plans for Salvation Army Week in May, when we will recognize firemen, police officers and other community helpers.
Major Westmoreland closed in prayer.
Present: Karen Robles, Blanche Whitesell, Connie Bazzle, Renee Mahon, Loretta Blank, Mary Miller, Margie Miller, Josie Miller, Janet Simmons, Gail Link, Rosie Martz, Carolyn Purdy, Anne Spilman, Carol Early, Patty Knicely, Renee McCulloch, Janet Davis, and Mandy Robles
