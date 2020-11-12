Feeling rested and energized can be challenging beneath the endless gray blanket of clouds shrouding the region in autumn gloom and rain. Piping coffee and an umbrella can keep you warm, but local herbalists recommend using dandelion roots and citrine for a holistic remedy.
At James Madison University's Edith J. Carrier Arboretum, the herb and stone series aims to bridge individuals to natural resources and share information on how to effectively and efficiently harness the benefits of surrounding plant life and stones.
From noon to 1:15 p.m. today, herbalist Jen Tullo of Cyanwood Cottage will guide a class through the principles of grounding and consuming dandelion root to unlock its digestion-promoting properties, while stone-worker Lou Botkin of Escapes Spa shares the history and therapeutic advantages of stone medicine.
From the pavilion, participants will wander under the outstretched branches of the surrounding woods through the scenic landscape at Edith J. Carrier Arboretum to the herb garden.
Arboretum director Jan Mahon said the herb garden is an underused resource that the facility hopes to reconstruct in coming months, and 30% of funds from the series are going to the overall fundraising goal.
“The goal is for her to help us take care of the herb garden as it stands … and to rethink it as it stands,” Mahon said. “We need to raise $250,000 or find a donor to make a new herb garden and have an educational program around the herb garden and have it recognized as a community resource for people to come to get medicine.”
Botkin said the hosts choose accessible herbs that people can find and harvest, either at the arboretum or elsewhere locally.
“We’re going over local herbs. Things you can grow yourself or things that grow naturally in Virginia,” she said. “We try to gear toward what is available locally at the time.”
November’s citrine gem was chosen as the partner stone because it complements the healing and energetic properties of dandelion root, and Botkin said it is also associated with financial prosperity.
Tullo will explain the basics of ethical harvesting of root medicines, and how to preserve the dried herb for later use in teas and tinctures.
The series began last fall at Escapes Spa as a herbal medicine class but went on a five-month hiatus during the pandemic. The first reinstallment of the series concentrated on rosemary and amethyst in mid-October. Botkin said last month’s class drew nearly 20 attendees, but winter will move the class indoors, so spots will be more limited until spring.
Lindsay Erickson is a fellow wellness coach in South Carolina who has worked alongside Tullo and Botkin in the past and said both are great instructors and advocates for broadening the understanding and practice of holistic healing.
“Jen’s passion for herbalism and making it accessible to the community has always been apparent,” Erickson said. “Lou has invested so much time and energy in exploring a multitude of healing arts and brings that wisdom with her in whatever she is sharing.”
Carried in a person’s possession or incorporated into meditation, stones can be used, displayed and worn in several ways to promote their organic energy and healing benefits. Botkin said each stone has a unique history and purpose for application, and she will outline the various methods of harnessing a stone’s essence during the event.
“Each stone has its own vibration and frequency that’s supposed to help heal the body,” Botkin said. “Rose quartz is a feminine stone and a mother stone, a nurturing stone for healing. ... Other stones like obsidian, which is black, absorb negative energy.”
The workshop includes take-home instructional material, a bag of roasted dandelion root tea, a citrine stone and a custom botanical coloring page of dandelion and citrine created by local artist Molly Whitmore.
For more information and registration, email ejcarboretum@jmu.edu or visit https://www.jmu.edu/arboretum/.
