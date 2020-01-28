Being a Los Angeles Lakers fan is all Jeremy Hartman has ever known in his life.
The third-year Wilson Memorial boys basketball coach grew up in West Virginia — so naturally, he knew about Jerry West of the Lakers from another era.
But add in the fact that he grew up during an era where the ‘Showtime Lakers’ were on television and that this modern team became ingrained in him quickly.
So when Hartman heard the news on Sunday that legendary NBA and Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter ‘Gigi’ and seven others had died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, he said it was a moment where he felt physically sick.
“It was surreal,” he said. “I literally could not move. I just sat and stared at my phone, hoping it was a mistake. My chest hurt. I couldn’t function. It still doesn’t seem real.”
Hartman joins the rest of the basketball community globally in mourning the loss of the surefire NBA Hall of Famer and one of the game’s biggest icons of this generation.
Whether it be his passion for the game, his dedication to improving the minor details of his craft or his support for women’s basketball, Bryant will be missed by many.
“Yesterday was a tough day for basketball fans across the world,” East Rockingham girls basketball coach Paul Comer said Monday. “Kobe was like ‘Superman.’ You never think something like that will happen. It just shows how fragile life is and why you should always make things right in your life.”
One thing that many area coaches pointed to about him was the “Mamba Mentality” that he often pointed to as a big reason for his success.
Spotswood boys basketball coach Chad Edwards said he often enjoyed watching Bryant on the show “Detail” on ESPN+. He said the show opened up a side of the star that younger players could learn from when working on their own game each season.
“His attention to detail with the nuances of footwork and reading the defense was absolutely stunning,” Edwards said. “To me, his quest and desire to master the fundamentals of the game is what set him apart from other athletic 6-foot-8 wing players who play basketball. Kobe possessed a genuine love of the game and the insatiable desire to master it. This is the essence of the Mamba Mentality — the idea of outworking and ‘out detailing’ every other person in the basketball world. This is what allowed him to maximize his natural gifts and is the reason he is truly an all-time great.”
Bryant’s mental toughness on the court is as memorable as his unique skills.
First-year Turner Ashby boys basketball coach Bryan Mathews praised Bryant for elevating the game of basketball on a national level and his attention to detail.
“When he came out of high school and got drafted, I remember people thought Kobe was such a new and unique name. Now, there are hundreds of kids named after him.”
Turner Ashby girls basketball coach Rob Lovel recalled a time during a regional playoff game at James Madison’s Convocation Center a few seasons ago. He said the opposing team’s top player was one of the best he had seen during his time coaching.
The Knights were continuously having a tough time defending the player during the game, Lovell said, and during a timeout, he looked at one of his assistants and did a shrug.
“This is how NBA players must feel when they’re trying to guard Kobe,” Lovell said.
Lovell, who has coached the TA girls for 28 years, also said he appreciated the support the NBA star showed for the women’s game. His daughter, Gigi, was beginning to build a reputation as an up-and-coming star in the sport and her father had committed to helping her growth.
“To say he will be missed is a tremendous understatement,” Lovell said. “My prayers go out to his wife, daughters and his entire family and the families of the other individuals who perished yesterday. I cannot imagine the pain they are experiencing right now.”
Recently, Luray girls coach Joe Lucas welcomed the birth of his first daughter.
His daughter, he said, often sits with his wife behind the bench at games and will sleep in his lap while watching film. The news about the Bryant tragedy hit him hard.
“Seeing his relationship with his daughter and instilling a competitive fire and love for the game in her really hits home as I am trying to raise a new baby girl,” Lucas said. “Watching the games with my daughter and having her behind our bench makes the Kobe news really hit home and also raise my level of admiration for Kobe as he took his passion and fire on the floor and tried to put it into raising his daughters.”
Broadway girls coach Scott Martin said he could spend hours talking about Bryant, who was 41, and the inspiration he has drawn from him. He called him the “best player of my generation.”
“His game was aesthetically pleasing,” Martin said. “There’s no component of basketball that was overlooked. His work ethic was second to none. Kobe’s mental approach to the game is something to be studied and appreciated. He was in constant pursuit of excellence, driven to squeeze every ounce of effort out of himself to reach his potential.”
Eastern Mennonite boys coach Chad Seibert grew up as a Boston Celtics fan and said he’s always rooted against the Lakers. He said Bryant, however, quickly earned his respect.
But what Seibert enjoyed most, he said, was watching the transition to life as a father.
“Just seeing the way he was pouring back into today’s players as well as the game of basketball,” Seibert said. “I’m crushed that this part of his legacy is cut short.”
Hartman, still emotional on Monday, recalled all the stories of Bryant from his childhood.
He remembered going to a five-star basketball camp in 1994 and being infatuated with Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury — but not realizing how good Bryant would be at the time.
“Kobe grew up with us,” Hartman said. “And we grew up with Kobe.”
Hartman said he only wore Bryant’s sneakers to play basketball and spent countless amounts of time studying his moves, trying to mimic everything he did on the court.
“He was a great ambassador for the game and he was doing so many good things in retirement,” Hartman said. “He was going at fatherhood and his business ventures in the same way he went after his basketball goals — with a laser-like focus to be the best. Being a fan of his and watching his dedication made me want to do the same thing in my coaching career. I wanted to have that Mamba Mentality as well.”
As Hartman and other coaches continue to mourn the loss of one of the game’s biggest icons and a hero for a majority of this generation, he said he is still in shock with it all.
All of those memories from his childhood will carry on, he said, and hopefully, once everything sinks in, the legend of Bryant will live on through the game for a long time.
“I’m still in shock, still in disbelief,” Hartman said. “I loved Kobe and I will continue to love Kobe. It will always be ‘Mamba Forever’ for me.”
