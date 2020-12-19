This year has been all about celebrating important life events via a webcam and an internet connection.
Winter commencement for area colleges and universities is no exception. Ceremonies are either being held virtually or rescheduled until spring of 2021.
James Madison University’s ceremony will be “live” through the homepage at jmu.edu today. It will be broadcast through YouTube and Facebook platforms as well.
Students are invited to wear their regalia and celebrate with friends and family safely. The ceremony will include musical performances, remarks by President John Alger, Provost Heather Coltman and a speaker from the Alumni Association.
There will be a pre-show beginning at 9:15 a.m, which will include greetings to the graduates, a senior class video, highlights of events, campus life and athletic accomplishments during the past four years.
The event will also scroll the names of all graduates by college, alphabetical by major and by last name.
Eastern Mennonite University will also be holding its virtual winter commencement ceremony today. An official ceremony video and other content will be available starting at 9:30 a.m.
The event will include special remarks from Board of Regents Chair James Webb, President James Smith, and Provost and Executive Vice President Rhonda Longworth.
There will also be remarks from the deans of each of the colleges.
Ceremony content will also include a list of graduate names, a message from the Alumni Association and links to social media filters.
Bridgewater College has decided to move the usual winter commencement ceremony to spring of 2021.
Bridgewater College will hold in-person commencement exercises for the Class of 2021, including December 2020 graduates, on May 1. The college plans to hold commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 prior to the Baccalaureate service on April 30.
The decision was made after students were asked to give their preference on how to handle graduation ceremonies during this unprecedented time.
The college will continue to monitor the broader health landscape and external conditions, deferring to state and federal authorities in its planning.
Because current health conditions are in flux, BC will notify the classes of 2020 and 2021 of final details of commencement events in the coming months.
