Residents in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County spent their Monday digging out from a winter storm that dropped 5 to 7 inches of snow in the area.
Scott Cook at Dale Enterprise Weather Station, west of Harrisonburg, said the snowfall started Sunday at 11 a.m. and finished Sunday night, totaling 7 inches. The last hour of the storm transitioned to sleet and freezing rain, he said.
National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Hofmann said snowfall totals in the Valley ranged from 5 to 7 inches, while areas to the south and east received higher totals of 7 to 10 inches.
“The totals were slightly higher in Augusta County ... and near the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Hofmann said.
At 5 p.m. Monday, VDOT Staunton reported Interstate 81 was in “clear conditions” in Rockingham County.
VDOT Staunton spokesperson Sandy Myers said while crews have been plowing since Sunday, high winds and refreezing can create dangerous roads for drivers today.
Myers said once a road is plowed, the sun can melt some of the existing snow near it. Because temperatures were expected to drop below freezing Monday evening, the melted snow can refreeze into black ice.
“People just need to use a lot of caution,” she said.
VDOT’s Staunton District also reported primary roads in Rockingham Augusta and Page counties were in “clear conditions” at 5 p.m. Monday, and Shenandoah County’s primary roads were in “minor conditions.” Minor conditions are when the pavement is bare except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush.
Secondary roads in Rockingham, Page, Augusta and Shenandoah counties were reported to be in “moderate conditions” at 5 p.m., according to VDOT Staunton. Moderate conditions are when snow or ice exist on major parts of the road.
VDOT said in a release that interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, like hospitals, are cleared first. Over 900 pieces of equipment were deployed in the 11-county Staunton District to clear snow.
Primary routes across Harrisonburg were in minor condition as of 4 p.m., but many residential streets were still in moderate condition, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
Harrisonburg’s Department of Public Transportation delayed opening until 12:30 p.m. Monday, citing road conditions. At 12:30 p.m., HDPT ran limited JMU routes and Paratransit, and city routes did not operate Monday due to “road conditions affecting personnel.”
HDPT suspended all bus service Sunday due to the storm.
Virginia State Police responded to nearly 1,000 calls statewide due to the storm, according to a press release. From midnight to 8 p.m. Sunday, state police reported 482 traffic crashes and 486 disabled vehicles. No deaths were reported.
Since midnight Monday, VSP Culpeper Division, which covers Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, responded to 68 disabled vehicles and 40 traffic crashes.
“[In Rockingham and Harrisonburg] personnel responded to six motor vehicle crashes, one of which involved minor injuries. Personnel also responded to 14 disabled/stuck vehicles,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in an email.
Students in the Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County public schools already had the day off Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. County public schools were closed today, and city schools had the day off due to a teacher workday.
James Madison University will be closed today, due to inclement weather and to allow students to safely return to campus, according to the university. Today was slated to be the university’s first day of the spring semester.
As of Monday evening, both Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College planned to be open.
