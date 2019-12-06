As players stood inside James Madison’s indoor practice facility on Thursday, some of the high school students exchanged laughs and high-fives as they waited to have their picture taken by the media.
Some of that camaraderie circled around Turner Ashby players as they exchanged friendly trash talk ahead of the second-annual Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Football game on Sunday at 2 p.m. at James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium.
“It’s been a blast,” Knights coach Chris Fraser said. “They’ve worked hard to get to this point. There has been some friendly trash talk this week. We’ve been exchanging barbs a little bit, but it’s been an absolute blast spending time with those guys again.”
After a lackluster 42-0 blowout in last year’s contest, Valley FCA director Jason Stuhlmiller said that the organization used feedback from coaches and players that participated a year ago and decided to change the way the teams were formed.
The result was a draft-style process that saw Fraser, who is coaching Team Shenandoah, and Central coach Mike Yew, who will lead Team Valley, select players and coaches from different districts along with help of a few assistants and media.
“It’ll hopefully facilitate a more competitive and enjoyable game experience,” Stuhlmiller said. “Football and cheer coaches are excited about the opportunity to coach and spend time on the big stage at JMU and compete with the best of the best in the Valley.”
One unique aspect the draft brought to this year’s game was putting players against some of their high school teammates as Yew and Fraser alternated making picks.
It also pinned some former rivals from around the area on the same squad for a week.
“It’s pretty cool to make friends with your rivals,” said Spotswood and Team Shenandoah running back Ethan Barnhart, who led the city/county in rushing this past season. “All season, you’re against them and don’t want to be with them. Then you come here and you’re all friends and working for the same thing together.”
The FCA All-Star Series is an event that’s been in the works for three years, Stuhlmiller said, and was supported in a big way last year by local coaches, players and fans.
Over the past week, players and cheerleaders practiced three times on a turf field at JMU and held media day Thursday before participating in a community service project.
Coaches also participated in a clinic with area youth/recreational, middle school and even some college mentors with a 3Dimensional coaching regional trainer.
On Sunday, prior to the high school all-star game, there will be a youth recreational game for football and cheer athletes ages 10-12 at 11:15 a.m. at Bridgeforth.
“The All-Star Series is a huge undertaking and is a team effort,” Stuhlmiller said. “This really is a great experience and reminds me of the influence that coaches and athletes have in the community. Head high school football and cheer coaches enjoy working together, eating together and discussing life, all the way from challenges to success.”
East Rockingham running back Trenton Morris, who will suit up for Team Valley, said being surrounded by so much talent this week has been pretty special to be part of.
“It means a lot being able to be out here with a lot of this talent that I’ve played with before,” said Morris, who led the Eagles to the Region 2B championship game. “It’s a lot different. The talent is — I don’t know how to explain it — there’s talent everywhere.”
East Rockingham and Spotswood both saw their seasons end just a week ago.
While both Morris and Barnhart said the season-ending setbacks were still pretty fresh on a lot of players’ minds, having an opportunity to suit up again means a lot.
“That’s really awesome,” Barnhart said. “After the season ended, we were really down, really bummed. To be able to come back out here with a week of football is awesome. I like playing against some of my teammates, too. It’s been a lot of fun this week.”
C.J. Haskins, who will quarterback Team Shenandoah under his coach, Fraser, said playing football for another week with top-level players has been a unique feeling.
“It’s awesome,” Haskins said. “Getting an opportunity to play this game and get an extra week of football, it’s just kind of icing on the cake. We’ve seen [players from other teams] in scouting reports and in the news, but this is the first week we’ve got to talk to them and stuff. A lot of them, on the field, are real fierce competitors. But right now, it’s just a great group of guys and a cool group to get to know.”
Even for players like David Thew, who played a big role for one-win Broadway this season, the opportunity to represent the program on a big stage is memorable.
“It honestly means a lot,” said Thew, who was one of the Gobblers captains this season. “It’s pretty awesome what they’re doing for us here and I’m glad to be part of this. It’s actually pretty cool getting to meet new people and make new friends. Playing on the same team with the best of the best is pretty cool. I think it’ll get pretty serious out there Sunday. Having the best athletes in one game — it’s going to be good.”
One player that won’t get to taste the competitive juices on Sunday will be Harrisonburg running back Kwentin Smiley, who suffered an injury in the team’s final playoff game.
But despite that, the HHS standout said the past week was an enjoyable experience.
“It’s a good experience. I’ve enjoyed it,” Smiley said. “You get to come over here and be with the best that you’ve competed against. It was always competitive, but now it’s time to be cool and play together. It’s special. I always worked hard to be good at football and it paid off. It makes it worth it. Now I can just relax and enjoy the moment and live in it.”
Page County running back Mikey Cash, who is also playing for Team Shenandoah, hasn’t played at Bridgeforth Stadium since he was a sophomore and looks forward to it.
“It’s a great experience to be able to come back out with all my friends and make new friends,” said Cash, who led the Panthers to the postseason this season. “It’s a really great experience. It’s been great to meet a lot of new people. It’s really enjoyable.”
And while Cash is looking forward to stepping foot back on the turf field at JMU, he said there’s no doubt that once kickoff happens, it’ll have the feel of a competitive game.
“It’s a little competitive, but a lot of fun,” Cash said. “It means a lot [to play at JMU]. It’s a great thing that they do and I know it means a lot to a lot of seniors around here.”
So while Turner Ashby players were laughing and exchanging pleasantries on Thursday, when five Knights play for Team Shenandoah and two suit up for Team Valley on Sunday, there’s no denying how competitive both sides will immediately become.
According to Haskins, however, that’s what the all-star experience is all about.
“They definitely will,” Haskins said. “We’re all competitors out here. It’ll be cool playing against some guys we’ve played against and also playing against our own teammates. We’ll be competitive, but we’ll all be that cool group of guys at the end of the game.”
