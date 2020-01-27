LOUISA COUNTY — Stephanie Ouderkirk scored 19 points to lead 11 Spotswood players in the scoring column as the Trailblazers ran away with a 76-24 rout of Louisa County in non-district girls basketball action at LCHS on Monday.
Kayci Carrier and Madisyn Forloines added 10 points apiece for Spotswood while MacKenzie Freeze and Abby Branner each had seven and Zoli Khalil finished with five.
Also chipping in for the Trailblazers (14-2) was Lexi Bennington-Horton, Rebekah Weaver, Avery Hansborough and Kalee Good with four points each.
In other local sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 42, Shenandoah Valley Academy 23: Halie Mast had 15 points as Eastern Mennonite earned a 42-23 win over Shenandoah Valley Academy in non-conference action in Harrisonburg.
Also chipping in for the Flames (10-4) was Joelle Blosser with eight points, Avery Nussbaum with seven and Maya Ferrell with seven points and nine rebounds.
Luray 64, Buffalo Gap 42: Emilee Weakley scored 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and four steals as Luray picked up a 64-42 non-district win over Buffalo Gap at LHS.
Jaidyn McClung added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-1) while Brynlee Burrill also chipped in with nine points and Averie Alger had a team-high six assists.
For the Bison (9-7), Amaya Lucas finished with 16 points while Kyleigh Shifflett had six.
Wilson Memorial 67, Page County 53: In Shenandoah, Brooke Cason scored 19 points as Wilson Memorial put together an impressive 67-53 non-district win over Page County.
Ashley Morani added 16 points for the Green Hornets (8-8) while Korinne Baska and Madison Flint finished with 13 apiece.
Abbey Nauman led the Panthers (10-7) with 13 points and Hannah Southers added 11. Caris Lucas also chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds while Taylor Hankins had eight points and six boards.
East Rock’s Morris Earns All-State Honors
East Rockingham senior Trenton Morris was named to the Virginia High School League’s Class 2 all-state first team as a linebacker on Monday, the league announced.
Morris was the Region 2B Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned second-team honors as an all-purpose player on offensive and a kick returner on special teams.
Joining Morris on the all-state first team was Luray’s Austin Holloway (RB) and Stuarts Draft’s Will Jones (C), Freddie Watkins (WR), Latrell Fomby (DT), Jayden Watkins (DE), and Jo’-el Howard (DB).
Draft’s Howard (WR), Watkins (P), Kasey Branch (TE/LB), Page County’s Tristan Gordon (OL) and Clarke County’s Kellan Dalton (K) and Trey Trenary (DE) all earned second-team honors.
Jefferson Named Top Rookie
Kiki Jefferson, a freshman for James Madison University, was named rookie of the week for basketball in the Colonial Athletic Association. It was the sixth time she has been honored this season. She had 17 points and made seven of 11 shots from the field Sunday as the Dukes won at home over Northeastern in CAA play. She is a guard from Lancaster, Penn.
- DN-R Sports Desk
