Gabby Atwell slapped down 17 kills, but Spotswood suffered a heartbreaking 18-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 15-13 loss to Staunton in non-district prep volleyball action in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Avery Chandler added 20 digs for the Trailblazers (0-1) while Madelyn Williams dished out 18 assists in the loss.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Stuarts Draft 3, Broadway 1: Freshman Braedon Mongold had 20 digs, but Broadway suffered a 25-8, 27-29, 25-16, 25-20 loss at the hands of non-district opponent Stuarts Draft on the road.
Lindsey Wimer led the Gobblers with 26 assists while Alyssa Mongold and Allison Bryan had seven kills and four aces apiece.
Joy Bergan added eight kills for Broadway (0-2), which has now lost two in a row, while A.C. Swartz had five blocks.
BC Basketball
According to athletic media relations at Bridgewater College, the Eagles will be the No. 1 seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball tournament for the first time in 20 years. The Eagles will play at home Saturday against the winner of Thursday's game between Randolph and Ferrum.
The Bridgewater men are 2-5 overall this year and the program has 997 career wins. This is the first year since at least the 1960s that BC and Eastern Mennonite did not meet in regular-season play in men's basketball.
JMU Softball
Freshman Lauren Bernett and senior Logan Newton of James Madison softball have earned weekly honors from the Colonial Athletic Association.
Bernett was the Rookie of the Week after she had four hits last weekend in games against Virginia and George Washington. Newton was the Player of the Week for the third time in her career after she had four hits, including a homer, at the Cavalier Classic.
JMU Lacrosse
Redshirt senior Emma Johnson of JMU is the Defensive Player of the Week in the CAA after she anchored the defense for the Dukes in a 10-9 win at home in overtime against High Point. She became the fifth player in JMU history with at least 100 caused turnovers.
EMU Golf
The EMU men's golf team is scheduled to open the season March 8-9 at an event in Lynchburg. Ben Shenk, the top player for the Royals last year, returns this season.
JMU Swimming and Diving
The NCAA announced Monday that six divers from JMU swimming and diving will take part in the NCAA 2021 Zone A championships: Faith Anderson, Emily Gross, Lexi Lehman, Lindsey Hammer, Sarah Stim, and Sami Ullman.
The event is March 11-13 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
JMU Soccer
The JMU men's soccer game, slated for Saturday with George Washington, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the GW program.
