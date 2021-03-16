Spotswood survived a late Harrisonburg rally and remained unbeaten in Valley District play with a big 25-21, 25-9, 16-25, 25-23 win over city/county foe Harrisonburg in prep volleyball action at Roger Bergey Court on Tuesday.
Sophomore specialist Avery Chandler had another strong defensive outing with 25 digs to lead the Trailblazers (3-2) while sophomore setter Madelyn Williams orchestrated the offense with a team-high 18 assists in the victory.
Also contributing to the Spotswood attack was Gabby Atwell with 12 kills while Lauren Grindle chipped in with eight. The Blue Streaks are now 1-5 overall.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Rockbridge County 3, Turner Ashby 0: In Lexington, James Madison volleyball commit Jaydyn Clemmer continued her season-long terror with 21 kills, 12 digs and an ace as Rockbridge County remained unbeaten with a dominating 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 sweep of Valley District opponent Turner Ashby.
Krissy Whitesell dished out 15 assists for the Wildcats (6-0) while Maddie Dahl added seven kills of her own.
For the Knights (3-3), Delanie Propst had another strong game defensively with 13 digs in the loss.
Weakley, Burrill Earn VHSCA All-State Honors
Less than a month after leading Luray to its first-ever girls basketball state championship, several key pieces of the Bulldogs program earned honors from the Virginia High School Coaches Association late Monday evening.
Luray junior guard Emilee Weakley was named the VHSCA Class 2 girls basketball Player of the Year while her coach, Joe Lucas, was named Coach of the Year. The Bulldogs went unbeaten and beat Gate City in the state title game.
Also earning all-state recognition was Bulldogs do-it-all senior point guard Brynlee Burrill, who was joined on the Class 2 girls all-state first team by Page County senior forward and James Madison softball commit Taylor Hankins.
Stonewall Jackson’s Kylene Franklin and Buffalo Gap’s Amaya Lucas, both seniors, earned second-team honors.
TA, Broadway In Tight Race For Playoff Spot
The latest Virginia High School League football playoff power rankings were released late Monday evening.
Currently, Broadway and Turner Ashby are locked at 20.00 points apiece for the fourth, and final, playoff spot in Region 3C. That could change, however, with Rockbridge County (20.67) sitting just ahead at the No. 3 position.
It’ll be an uphill battle for any other area team of interest to reach the postseason in that region with only four teams advancing this season. Fort Defiance (14.67) is tied for ninth, Wilson Memorial (14.00) is 11th and Spotswood (11.00) and Waynesboro are both tied for the No. 11 spot. Brookville and Heritage-Lynchburg sit atop the region.
In Region 2B, however, Stuarts Draft (21.33) sits comfortably at the top, followed by Strasburg (18.67), Page County (18.00) and Clarke County (18.00). Buffalo Gap (16.33), Luray (11.67) and Staunton (11.67) are on the outside looking in while it’s unlikely East Rockingham (9.75), Madison County (8.33) or Stonewall Jackson (8.00) get in as well.
Other area teams of interest include Harrisonburg, who sits atop Region 5D with 24.00 points despite playing just one game this season. The Blue Streaks are the only team in their region that has not lose a game yet this season.
Riverheads (22.00), meanwhile, sits atop Region 1B while Central-Woodstock (14.67) is tied for seventh in 3B.
College Lacrosse
James Madison 23, George Washington 7: Isabella Peterson, Rachel Matey and Kacey Knobloch each had three goals as James Madison (4-1) defeated George Washington 23-7 in lacrosse in Harrisonburg. GW fell to 3-2 as the Dukes jumped out to a 13-5 lead at halftime. The outburst tied the school record for most goals at the Division I level and was the most for a home game for JMU.
Field Hockey
Bridgewater 2, Roanoke 1 (OT): Caroline Quigley, who had both goals, scored at the 65:26 mark in overtime as Bridgewater beat Roanoke 2-1 in field hockey. The Eagles are now 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the ODAC and Roanoke is also 2-1, 2-1. Allison Thompson had the assist on the first goal for the Eagles while goalie Brooke Hamm had 21 saves and Claire Ashley had three defensive saves.
Broadway's Campbell
Eastern Mennonite's Emily Campbell (Broadway) was named the Pitcher of the Week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) after she allowed just one hit and no runs in 11.1 innings of work in a doubleheader last weekend against Southern Virginia. That included the first seven-inning no-hitter in more than 10 years by a pitcher from EMU.
Lewis Recognized
James Madison senior basketball player Matt Lewis - the third-leading scorer in school history - has been named to the USBWA All-District III team. He is the first JMU men's player to gain the honor since 1982.
A product of Bishop O'Connell in Arlington, he ended his career back of Steve Stielper and Sherman Dillard on the school scoring list.
EMU Honors
The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released its National Academic Squad on Tuesday - and 75 percent of the Eastern Mennonite roster was recognized. The Royals are slated to host Virginia Wesleyan today at 4 p.m.
Dukes' Burke Earns Honor
James Madison baseball freshman Donovan Burke was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
The left-handed reliever threw seven innings over two appearances against VMI and picked up two wins while striking out 10 opposing batters. Burke has yielded just three hits over 11 innings and has 19 total punchouts this spring.
JMU was supposed to play a series this weekend at Elon but the series was canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols with the Dukes' program.
JMU Softball
Alissa Humphrey, a freshman pitcher from Florida, was named the CAA Pitcher of the Week as she went 3-0 for the host Dukes last weekend in the JMU Invitational. The Dukes are slated to host East Carolina in a series that begins Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.