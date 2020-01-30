PENN LAIRD — Lexi Bennington scored 10 points to lead 12 Spotswood players in the scoring column in a 64-10 rout of winless Waynesboro in Valley District girls basketball action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Abby Branner added nine points for the Trailblazers while Stephanie Ouderkirk had eight and MacKenzie Freeze finished with seven.
Also chipping in for Spotswood (16-2, 6-0 Valley) was Emmah Payne and Rebekah Weaver with six points apiece and Kailee Good, Zoli Khalil and Avery Hansborough with four each.
For the Little Giants (0-16, 0-6 Valley), Cierra Bruce had six points.
In other local sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 68, Holy Cross 36: Aviwe Mahlong scored 18 points and Trey Gillenwater added 15 as Eastern Mennonite got back on track with a 68-36 rout of Holy Cross in Virginia Independent Conference action in Harrisonburg.
Nick Jones added nine points for the well-balanced Flames (14-5, 7-2 VIC) while Ben Bellamy had eight, Chance Church added six, Sean Cardoza finished with five and Will Hess chipped in with four.
Shelly Named Scholar All-American
Abigail Shelly, a senior at Eastern Mennonite University, has been named a Scholar All-American in women's triathlon by the College Triathlon Coaches Association.
"This is an incredible honor," said Shelly in a statement released by the school. "If this speaks to anything, I believe it is to my coaches and professors, as they have been incredible in the past year as they understood my need to balance and deep-dive into both athletics and academics. The classroom and the field are not mutually exclusive for me, and I'm grateful to go to a school that seems to get that."
Shelly was 13th in the national championships as she competed in the 750-meter swim, 20k bike and 5k run in 1:19.38. The CTCA awards the Scholar All-American designation to the top 20 finishers at nationals who have a GPA of 3.5 or better.
EMU Lacrosse Set To Begin
Eastern Mennonite University will begin its first season of women's lacrosse March 7 at Juniata in Pennsylvania. The Royals' coach is Katie Russo, who played in high school in Maryland and in college at Randolph-Macon in Ashland. She was an assistant coach at Frostburg State University in Maryland.
- DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.