BRIDGEWATER - The Bridgewater College women's basketball team, hosting Emory & Henry on Tuesday in an Old Dominion Athletic Contest, scored 29 points in the third quarter and pulled away for an 80-64 victory.
Freshman Jada Gross had 16 of her 26 points in the second half and Erika Nettles added 22 overall for the Eagles. The Eagles led 38-31 at halftime before outscoring the Wasps by 10 in the third stanza. BC is now 3-0 overall and in the ODAC. Madison Baum of BC recorded the 400th assist of her career in the game. She is the sixth player in program history to reach that.
In other local sports:
JMU Basketball
James Madison added a pair of women's basketball games this weekend with Elon now scheduled to visit the Dukes at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Saturday and Sunday. Tipoff for both games is slated for 2 p.m.
JMU was supposed to play host to William & Mary this week, but the Tribe paused basketball activities as part of its COVID-19 protocol. The Dukes will now face the Phoenix for the third and fourth times this season. JMU split a pair of games at Elon in January. JMU is 8-6 overall and 4-3 in the CAA. Elon sits at 7-5 and 3-3 in the conference. Both games will be streamed live on FloSports.
Bridgewater Men
The Bridgewater men's basketball team was slated to host Southern Virginia on Tuesday but that game was called off due to COVID-19 concerns with Southern Virginia. BC is now slated to play today at Randolph at 7 p.m.
The Eagles' game slated for Sunday at Lynchburg was also canceled due to virus protocols with the Hornets' program.
Spotswood Baseball
Wayne Comer was born on this day, Feb. 3, in 1944 in Shenandoah. The Page County graduate broke into the Major Leagues as an outfielder in 1967 with Detroit and he had one at-bat for the Tigers in the 1968 World Series win over the Cardinals.
Comer later played for Seattle, Milwaukee and Washington before ending his Major League career with the Tigers in 1972. He played in 316 games in the majors and had 16 homers - with 15 coming with Seattle in 1969. He was later the baseball coach at Spotswood High School and a district coach of the year.
Other former Major Leaguers born on this day include Mike Wallace, who went to Madison High in Vienna and is a former assistant coach at George Mason University, and Eric Owens, a native of Danville.
JMU Soccer
The JMU men's soccer team will begin the season ranked No. 18 in the preseason poll by TopDraw Soccer. The Dukes begin the season at Georgetown on Feb. 19.
Ford With USA
Jailyn Ford, a former pitcher for JMU, has been invited to train with the USA Olympic softball team prior to the Olympics in Japan. While she won't compete, she will help the team train in Dallas.
