BROADWAY — The decision has been made for Broadway senior Nate Tinnell.
The 6-foot-4, 194-pound dual-sport athlete for the Gobblers announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he had committed to Emory & Henry to continue his football career. Tinnell plays receiver and linebacker for Broadway.
“After lots of prayer and discussion with my family, I am proud to say I will be committing to [Division II] Emory & Henry College to continue my athletic and academic career,” Tinnell wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all the schools that showed me interest and to my friends, family and coaches who have been here for this journey.”
Emory & Henry, a charter member of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, officially announced in November that it plans to leave the conference to join the Division II South Atlantic Conference.
The school’s intention to bolt from the ODAC to Division II was first reported by the Daily News-Record in October. The Wasps are still waiting for formal approval from the NCAA to move up in Division, but that formality would finalize a shift that leaves the ODAC with 14 full-time members, mostly located in Virginia. Locally, both Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite are ODAC members.
Emory & Henry’s application to the NCAA is due by Feb. 1 and the membership committee would vote in mid-July. The Wasps would then begin a three-year provisional period in Division II in August, but would likely compete in the ODAC this spring and next fall.
In 2019, Tinnell finished with 43 catches for 635 yards and three touchdown receptions. He also led the Gobblers on defense at the linebacker spot with 67 tackles, including 12 for a loss.
"He’s going to be a huge leader on and off the field for our program," Broadway second-year football coach Danny Grogg said. "He is a difference maker, someone we really rely on, does the right things in the classroom. He's someone who will always bring the juice to practice and in games."
Tinnell chose the Wasps over roster spot offers from six Division III schools — Averett, Randolph Macon, Christopher Newport, Westminster, Ferrum and Mary Hardin-Baylor — and a Division II scholarship offer from Frostburg State.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 63, Charlottesville 47: In a matchup of two of the top teams in the state of Virginia, it was East Rockingham coming out on top with a convincing 63-47 non-district win over Charlottesville in Elkton.
Tyler Nickel had a triple-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Eagles (6-2) in the victory while junior guard Cooper Keyes got hot in the second half and finished with 18 points, including six 3s. Kyle Evick also had seven points and 11 boards for East Rock while Michael Shifflett came up big on the offensive end with 11 points, too.
Page County 60, Stonewall Jackson 40: In Quicksburg, Canaan Pierce had another big night with a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds as Page County bounced back from its first loss with a 60-40 rout of Stonewall Jackson.
Ricky Campbell added 11 points for the Panthers (7-1), who suffered their first loss of the season in a non-district setback at the hands of Central a week ago. Dylan Hensley finished with 10 for Page. The Generals are now 1-7.
Girls Basketball
Page County 46, Stonewall Jackson 38: Taylor Hankins, a James Madison softball commit, scored 15 points as Page County earned a gritty 46-38 win over Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action in Shenandoah.
Caris Lucas finished with 12 points for the Panthers (5-1) in the victory while Hannah Southers chipped in eight.
Brianna Franklin had a game-high 17 for the Generals (5-3).while Eli Dellinger had four points and 12 rebounds.
JMU Softball
James Madison softball received votes from the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Preseason Poll, with both announced Tuesday. Head coach Loren LaPorte will return 14 letterwinners from the 2020 season, and that includes Page County grad Kate Gordon, standout pitcher Odicci Alexander, Sara Jubas and Logan Newton. A redshirt senior from Shenandoah, Gordon has 50 career homers.
Hole-In-One
Ken Zehr had a hole-in-one at Heritage Oaks on hole No. 17, while using a 9 iron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.