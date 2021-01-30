BRIDGEWATER - On Senior Day, the host Eagles got 14 points from Ahlia Moone and 12 from Taylor Stafford to win 66-65 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest over Shenandoah in women's basketball.
Stafford hit a shot in the closing seconds as the Eagles bounced back after trailing 49-45 going into the fourth quarter.
The two seniors for the Eagles are Moone of Gainesville and Madison Baum of Chester. Moone had seven points in the first half as BC led 31-29.
Baum had eight points in the game while Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood), a sophomore guard for BC, also had eight.
For Shenandoah, junior forward Sarah Sondrol (Wilson Memorial) of Waynesboro had 11 points in the first half and ended with a game-high 24. The Eagles are now 2-0 while the Hornets are 1-2.
Luray VBL Alum Retires
Daniel Murphy, who played two summers for Luray in the Valley Baseball League, announced his retirement from the Major Leagues on Friday.
He broke in with the New York Mets and was a star in the World Series in 2015 before signing a three-year deal with the Washington Nationals as a free agent. The Florida native played in 2020 with the Rockies and before that was with the Cubs.
His manager at Luray was Mike Bocock, a Turner Ashby graduate. One of the teammates Murphy had at Luray was Brian Bocock, a baseball and basketball standout at TA who played in the majors for the Giants and Phillies.
"I really enjoyed my experience there, the entire league was great, especially Luray," Murphy told the News-Record in 2016. He was drafted out of Jacksonville in 2006 after playing in the VBL the previous year.
Late Friday, The Athletic reported the Rockies were trading star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals. Murphy and Arenado were teammates in Colorado.
- DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.