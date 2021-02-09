ELKTON — Tyler Nickel had a big night with 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a trio of steals as top-seeded East Rockingham cruised to a 76-43 rout of eighth-seeded Clarke County in the Region 2B boys basketball quarterfinals in Elkton on Monday.
Kyle Evick had another impressive double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds, along with four blocks, for the Eagles while Cooper Keyes hit four 3s as part his 16 points to go along with eight assists for the Eagles.
Also chipping in for East Rock (7-2) was Xavier Butler with six points while Kemper Siever had six boards.
For Clarke County (3-7) in the season-ending loss, Luke Lyman led the way with 14 points.
With the victory, East Rockingham advances to the semifinal round to host fifth-seeded Buffalo Gap tonight at 6:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the regional championship game on Thursday.
In other local sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian Academy 80, Turner Ashby 54: Garret Spruhan scored 15 points, but Turner Ashby saw its season come to an end with an 80-54 loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Lynchburg.
Collin Brunk added 12 points for the Knights (1-7), who were in the regional tournament for the first time since 2012, while Tyson Snow finished with 10, Noah Miller had nine and Jacob Kaplinger chipped in with five.
The Bulldogs (10-1) will host Fluvanna County in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.
Page County 67, Madison County 51: In Shenandoah, Canaan Pierce had 22 points and 11 rebounds as third-seeded Page County earned a 67-51 win over Madison County in the Region 2B quarterfinals.
Ricky Campbell had 14 points and seven boards for the Panthers (11-3) while Dylan Hensley had seven points and eight rebounds and Logan Cubbage had seven points with four assists.
Page will be back in action tonight in the regional semifinals at Staunton at 6:30 p.m.
Fluvanna County 65, Fort Defiance 41: Just two nights after winning the Shenandoah District title, Fort Defiance saw its season end with a 65-41 loss to Fluvanna County in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Don Landes Gymnasium.
Ryan Cook led the Indians (9-4) with 17 points in the loss while Tyreek Veney had 13 and Kaden Johnson added eight.
The Flucos (11-3) will travel to Liberty Christian Academy on Wednesday for a regional semifinal contest.
Staunton 52, Stuarts Draft 35: Jonathan Moore had 14 points and Josiah Williams added 11 as second-seeded Staunton cruised past seventh-seeded Stuarts Draft 52-35 in the Region 2B quarterfinals at Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Ammanuel Chapman had five points for the Storm (8-4) while Jamal Brown, Jaquante Scott and Rik’Avian Carey all chipped in with four apiece. Jo’-el Howard led the Cougars (4-10) with 15 points in the season-ending loss.
Staunton will host Page County tonight in the regional semifinals a 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap 49, Strasburg 43: Tanner Rivenburg scored 19 points as fifth-seeded Buffalo Gap did just enough in the fourth quarter to upset fourth-seeded Strasburg 49-43 in the Region 2B quarterfinals on the road.
Ethan Teter and Noah Canterbury added 11 points apiece for the Bison (8-5) in the victory.
For the Rams (7-4), who had a seven-game winning streak snapped, Ronald Fox finished with 17 points.
Gap will face top-seeded East Rockingham tonight in the regional semifinals in Elkton at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian Academy 26: Becca Shiflet had 13 points and played a huge role on the defensive end as Turner Ashby rolled to a 52-26 rout of Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Lynchburg.
Leah Kiracofe had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Knights while Addie Riner had 11 points, seven rebounds and a trio of steals. Also chipping in for TA (7-2) was Alyssa Swartley with six points, Gracie Moyers with four rebounds and four assists and freshman Kendall Simmers with four points of her own.
The Knights will travel to take on Wilson Memorial in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.
Page County 57, Strasburg 36: Taylor Hankins posted a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds as third-seeded Page County picked up a 57-36 win over sixth-seeded Strasburg in the Region 2B quarterfinals in Shenandoah.
Leah Hilliard and Caris Lucas added eight points and seven rebounds apiece for the Panthers (9-3) in the win.
Page will host Staunton — a 50-48 upset winner over Madison County on Monday — in the regional semifinals tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Luray 67, Stuarts Draft 29: Emilee Weakley had 24 points and 11 rebounds as top-seeded Luray throttled eighth-seeded Stuarts Draft 67-29 in the Region 2B quarterfinals at LHS.
Brynlee Burrill added nine points and six assists for the Bulldogs (9-0) while Emily Donovan had nine points and Averie Alger had 11 points and four assists. Leah Wood led the Cougars (3-10) in the loss with seven points.
Luray will host fifth-seeded Stonewall Jackson in the regional semifinals tonight at 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial 71, Monticello 37: In Fishersville, Korinne Baska poured in 19 points as Wilson Memorial continued its late-season surge with a 71--37 rout of Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Ashley Morani added 15 points for the Green Hornets (13-1) while Brooke Cason had 11, LeAnna Rankin finished with eight and Madison Flint chipped in with six.
Wilson will host Turner Ashby in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.
Stonewall Jackson 44, Buffalo Gap 31: Mya Councill had 17 points and seven rebounds as fifth-seeded Stonewall Jackson defeated fourth-seeded Buffalo Gap 44-31 in the Region 2B quarterfinals in Swoope.
Kylene Franklin added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Generals (7-4) while Dayle Loucks had six points and Annika Dellinger finished with five. For the Bison (8-5), Amaya Lucas had a team-high 16 points.
Stonewall Jackson will travel to top-seeded Luray tonight for a regional semifinal game at 7 p.m.
HHS Alums
Ferrum and Mary Baldwin were to meet Monday in men’s basketball scrimmage and each school has an alum of Harrisonburg on the roster: freshman Michael Kuangu with the Mary Baldwin club team and senior Kajuan Madden-McAfee with Ferrum.
JMU Golf
The JMU women’s golf team will open the season Feb. 19-21 in Georgia as part of a six-event schedule this spring.
“Despite the logistical challenges of this spring, this will be one of the most complete schedules we’ve put together in recent history,” JMU Coach Tommy Baker said in a statement from the university. “I’m looking forward to seeing us compete against some of the best teams in both the region and the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.