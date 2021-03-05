Emma Wigley had a strong game serving along with her typical consistency on defense as East Rockingham earned its first win of the season in a 25-12, 25-17, 25-23 road sweep of non-district volleyball foe Broadway on Thursday.
Wigley had eight aces for the Eagles (1-1) while Bre Dofflemyer finished with six total blocks on the front row and Bethany Martz led East Rock in assists.
For the Gobblers (0-3), Taylor Suters had nine digs, three blocks and three aces while Lindsey Wimer had 10 assists, three aces and six kills. Alyssa Mongold also had six kills while Joy Bergan finished with five. Allison Bryan added 10 assists.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Rockbridge County 3, Fort Defiance 0: In Lexington, Jaydyn Clemmer slapped down 17 kills as Rockbridge County cruised to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-7 sweep of Fort Defiance.
McKenzie Burch added 17 assists for the Wildcats (2-0) while Krissy Whitesell had nine kills. The Indians (0-2) have lost back-to-back matches to Rockbridge County to open up the season.
Women's Basketball
Emory & Henry 68, Eastern Mennonite 50: Playing on the road, No. 10 seed EMU got 22 points and 10 rebounds from senior Emily McCombs but lost 68-50 Thursday to No. 7 Emory & Henry in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament.
Junior Constance Komara (Harrisonburg) added a career-high 15 points and eight rebounds in just 23 minutes of action for the Royals, who end the year 0-5. McCombs set a personal best in points and boards in her last game.
Ferrum also won Thursday and plays Saturday at Bridgewater.
Men's Soccer
Bridgewater 1, Virginia Wesleyan 1 (2 OT): Playing on the road, Bridgewater got a goal from sophomore striker Kalefa Boyar at the 89:34 mark to earn a 1-1 decision in double overtime against Virginia Wesleyan. Senior midfielder Sam Beckman had the assist for the Eagles, who are now 0-1-2.
EMU was scheduled to play Thursday at Washington & Lee in men's soccer but the game will now be played March 25.
Spotswood Boys Dominate County Meet
Spotswood took 12 of the top 14 spots in the boys race en route to a dominating team victory at a three-team county cross country meet against Turner Ashby and East Rockingham on Thursday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
The Trailblazers tied for first with the Knights in the girls race, respectively.
For the boys, Spotswood's Seth Harding won and was followed by teammates Jacob Amberg, Russell Kramer and Drew Hollar. Turner Ashby's Christian Souders was the only non-Trailblazers in the top 10 in fifth place.
On the girls side, Spotswood's Taylor Myers won the event while teammate Grace Gardener was third. Turner Ashby's Rachel Craun was second and teammates Josie Brumfield and Eliana Teshome placed fourth and fifth.
BHS Girls Win Three-Team Meet In Lexington
Taylor Driver captured first place to help lead the Broadway girls to a win at a three-team Valley District cross country meet against Rockbridge County and Harrisonburg in Lexington.
Broadway's Jessica Showalter finished fourth in the girls race while Harrisonburg's Annie Piorot was fourth and Lena Blagg finished fifth.
In the boys race, a pair of Blue Streaks — Liam Wightman and Jack Haverty — took the top two spots but the Wildcats came away with the team victory. Hayden Gray finished in fifth place for Broadway.
EMU Softball
The EMU softball team was on tap to open the season this weekend against Mary Baldwin. That game has now been postponed to April 22.
Also, former EMU standout Jameshia Smith has been named the new softball head coach at Virginia State for this season.
Va. Tech Basketball
Virginia Tech and Coach Kenny Brooks, a graduate of Waynesboro, beat Miami 72-64 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball tournament. Brooks is the former coach at James Madison. It was the 100th win at Virginia Tech for Brooks, a former guard for the Dukes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.