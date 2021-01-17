With nine players in the scoring column, East Rockingham earned its first win of the season.
The well-balanced Eagles jumped out a double-digit lead in the opening quarter and never looked back en route to a 58-31 rout of nearby non-district foe Eastern Mennonite in girls basketball action in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
In the first-ever meeting between the two programs, it was East Rock making a splash early with seniors Lexi Baugher and Makenna Siever combining to score 15 first-quarter points as the Eagles jumped out to a dominating 18-5 lead.
From there, the Flames — who are in their first season under coach Andy Routzahn — never got any closer as East Rockingham used a swarming defensive effort and solid ball movement on offense to run away for their first victory.
Sarah Smith, a junior guard, led the way for the Eagles with 12 points while Siever had 11, Lexi Campbell and Summer Smith finished with 10 each and Baugher chipped in with eight. Brianna Morgan, Kaicey Foltz, Alexis Kisling and Kamdyn Kilby also reached the scoring column for East Rockingham (1-4), which snapped a four-game losing streak.
For the Flames (0-1), senior guard Halie Mast had 14 points while junior forward Caroline Young added eight.
In other local sports:
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 63, Stuarts Draft 32: Kiersten Ransome continued her stellar start to the season by pouring in 29 points to help Fort Defiance remain unbeaten with a 63-32 thrashing of Stuarts Draft at Don Landes Gymnasium on Friday.
Senior guard MaKayla Kershner added 11 points, including a trio of 3s, to join Ransome as the lone players in double figures for the Indians (4-0) while Lilian Berry, an Oregon State softball commit, finished with eight points of her own.
For the Cougars (1-3), the veteran frontcourt of Hadley May and Leah Wood led the way with 12 points apiece.
Wilson Memorial 49, Staunton 45: Korinne Baska poured in 17 points, including five 3s, as Wilson Memorial held off a pesky Staunton squad for a 49-45 victory in Shenandoah District action inside Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Friday.
Also chipping in for the Green Hornets (4-1), who are unbeaten in district play, was Ashley Morani with 12 points while Madison Flint had 11. Wilson has now won back-to-back games with its only loss of the year coming to Turner Ashby.
The Storm (2-2), which had a two-game winning streak snapped, were led by Keziah Williams with 14 points.
Riverheads 64, Waynesboro 27: In Greenville, Hannah Grubb and Mackenzie Sacra scored 10 points apiece as almost every player on the Riverheads roster scored in an impressive 64-27 non-district win over Waynesboro on Saturday.
Caitlin Sellers, Savanna Crawford and Berkeley Tyree all scored eight points apiece for the Gladiators (1-2), who snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory, while Dayton Moore added seven and Alexis Davis had five.
For the Little Giants (0-4), who suited up just seven players, Kaitlyn Hull had 16 points and Cierra Bruce added 11.
On Friday, Riverheads suffered a 44-40 loss to Shenandoah District foe Buffalo Gap — the Bison’s first win of the year.
In the victory for Gap, freshman Bailey Talley had a big game with a career-high 16 points while Amaya Lucas had 14.
The Gladiators were led in the rivalry loss by Tyree with 16 points and Crawford, who finished with 12.
Boys Basketball
Page County 67, Madison County 55: In Shenandoah, Canaan Pierce had a solid all-around game with 21 points, eight rebounds and a trio of steals as Page County remained unbeaten with a 67-55 victory over Madison County on Friday.
Ricky Campbell added 20 points and five boards for the Panthers (5-0), who saw all 10 players on the roster contribute in some aspect in the victory, while Chase Parlett finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Fort Defiance 54, Stuarts Draft 36: Ryan Cook, a James Madison baseball signee, scored 15 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark for his career as Fort Defiance hit the road and picked up a 54-36 win over Stuarts Draft on Friday.
Josh Jones, a junior, scored 14 points for the Indians (3-1), who bounced back from a disappointing loss to Riverheads two nights earlier, while sophomore Henry Gutshall finished with 10 and Kaden Johnson had five.
For the Cougars (1-3), who have now lost three in a row after an impressive season-opening win over Wilson Memorial, Jo’-el Howard had 11 points and Ethan Cash had 10 while just seven players reached the scoring column.
Wilson Memorial 56, Staunton 42: In Fishersville, Jaziel Mensah — a transfer from Harrisonburg — scored 14 points to lead Wilson Memorial to its fourth consecutive victory with a 56-42 win over previously unbeaten Staunton Friday.
Jaxon Hartman and Finn Irving added 13 points apiece for the Green Hornets (4-1) while Josh Johnson had seven.
For the Storm (3-1) in the loss, Josiah Williams had nine points, Kayden Jackson added seven, Rik’Avian Scott, Jiyon Watts and Ammanuel Chapman chipped in with six points apiece and Jamal Brown finished with five.
Riverheads 64, Waynesboro 46: The backcourt duo of Ryan Farris and Adam Painter combined for 45 points as Riverheads picked up its second win of the season with a 64-46 non-district road victory at Waynesboro on Saturday.
Farris had a game-high 23 points for the Gladiators (2-2), who bounced back from a disappointing showing in a loss to rival Buffalo Gap on Friday, while Painter put up an impressive 22 of his own. D’Ante Gray also chipped in with nine.
For the winless Little Giants (0-4), senior Vinny Sipe — a Fort Defiance transfer — finished with a season-high 21 points while Kyan Edward Kirby finished with seven and MyKal Gardner added five in a well-balanced effort.
On Friday, Buffalo Gap picked up its second consecutive win with a 62-48 victory over Riverheads in Swoope.
Tanner Rivenburg led the way for the experienced Bison (2-2) with 19 points while Bennett Bowers, a sophomore, added 16 and Ethan Teter finished with 14. Noah Canterbury also chipped in with six while Adam Sherrill had five.
For the Gladiators in the loss, Gray and Painter each finished with 14 points while Farris added nine of his own.
Rockbridge County To Begin Winter Sports
Rockbridge County reversed course from a decision it made in early December and announced over the weekend that practices and tryouts for winter sports teams will begin on Monday and games are expected to begin shortly after.
The school system, which announced on Dec. 16 that it would be sitting out the winter sports season due a spike in COVID-19 cases, hasn’t allowed teams to workout or practice since shutting athletic activities down on Oct. 1.
At the time, the Wildcats joined Harrisonburg as the second Valley District school to opt out of the winter season.
Although Rockbridge does intend to now intend to compete in basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field and swimming and diving, the school announced that the winter sports season will be limited to varsity teams only.
At this time, school officials haven’t released athletic schedules yet but the Wildcats are expected to open up their boys basketball season against fellow Region 3C opponent Wilson Memorial on Saturday in Fishersville.
Spotswood Boys, TA Girls Dominate County Track
It was the Spotswood boys and the Turner Ashby girls coming away with wins at the second track meet of the season on Wednesday at East Rockingham High School. All four Rockingham County schools participated along with Luray.
Conner Mackey (high jump), Russell Kramer (1600), Seth Harding (1000) and Jacob Amberg (3200) got wins for the Trailblazers on the boys side while Taylor Myers was the lone winner for the girls in both the 1600 and the 1000.
For the Broadway boys, Walker Knicely (pole vault), Lewis Slater (500) and Evan Armentrout earned victories. On the girls side, meanwhile, Natalie Watts (55 hurdles) and Skyler Cyr (500) led the charge with a pair of individual wins.
The Turner Ashby boys featured Sam Briggs (triple jump) as a winner while the girls were led by Dani Kunkle (pole vault), Katie Miller (shot put), Makenzie Cyzick (55), Gabbi Haskins (300) and Rachel Craun (3200) with wins.
Luray’s individual winners were Austin Holloway (long jump and 55) for the boys and Mariah Boston (high jump and long jump) and Hannah Campbell (triple jump), who dominated the field events for the day, for the girls team.
Former R.E. Lee Pitcher Invited To Rays Spring Training
Former R.E. Lee pitching standout Tyler Zombro has been invited to the Tampa Bay Rays spring training camp.
The organization announced on Friday that the former Leemen and George Mason pitching ace will be one of four minor league players to join the major league spring training camp this season after being named the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019. He posted a remarkable 2.29 ERA that season in 63 innings pitched.
Dukes, Royals Shine At VMI’s Keydet Invitational
Athletes from both James Madison and Eastern Mennonite put up solid showings at the Keydet Invitational on the campus of Virginia Military Institute in Lexington on Saturday in the season-opening meet for both teams.
Erica Moolman, a freshman, won the pole vault for JMU women with teammates Rachel Lloyd and Bethany Biggi just behind in second and third. In the long jump, Dardlie Lefevre finished second while Erin Babashak was fourth.
Shelby Staib earned a second-place finish in the triple jump for the Dukes while Porsha Miles was second in the 60.
For EMU, former Broadway standout Isaac Alderfer finished third in the mile by more than 17 seconds with a personal record of 4:16.80. Alderfer also finished third in the 800 with a solid time of 1:55.48 against mostly Division I runners.
Alijah Johnson finished fifth in the 200 for EMU while Kendra Oguamena ran in the girls 60 as the lone D-III runner.
