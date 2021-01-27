Sean Cardoza scored six points, but Eastern Mennonite suffered its second consecutive loss with a 55-23 setback at the hands of Miller School in non-conference boys basketball action in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Adam Hatter added five points for the Flames (4-3) while Trey Gillenwater and Nick Jones had four apiece.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Fort Defiance 68, Buffalo Gap 51: Tyreek Veney scored a career-high 20 points as Fort Defiance earned a 68-51 win over Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District action in Swoope.
Ryan Cook added 34 points for the Indians (5-2) in the win.
Ferrum 82, EMU 41: In women’s college basketball, visiting EMU fell behind 28-10 after the first quarter and never threatened in an 82-41 loss at Ferrum. EMU (0-2) was paced by Claiborne Poston with 12 points and Emily McCombs with 10 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest.
Harrisonburg graduate Constance Komara of EMU had four points and five rebounds. Ferrum was picked to finish 10th in the ODAC this year and the Royals were pegged for 11th.
In other local sports:
CAA Sets Spring Slates, Championships
On Tuesday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced its revised regular-season plans and championship schedules for the spring. The announcement detailed changes for traditional spring sports such as baseball, lacrosse and softball as well as fall sports – field hockey, soccer and volleyball – which were postponed to the spring because of the coronavirus.
Baseball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball will use divisional formats – splitting the league into north and south divisions – in order to reduce travel and limit overnight stays.
James Madison will reside in the south division in all of those sports.
In baseball, programs will play a 24-game divisional conference schedule. UNC Wilmington is slated to host the championship tournament, which is a six-team double-elimination event from May 26-30.
Championship events for women’s lacrosse (May 7-9) and softball (May 12-15) will be held at JMU. In the regular season, women’s lacrosse teams are playing a four-game divisional schedule and softball teams are playing an 18-game divisional schedule.
Men’s and women’s soccer championship tournaments are scheduled for April 15-17, with Drexel hosting the men and Towson hosting the women on the heels of a four-game divisional conference schedule in the regular season. Field hockey will play a six-game round robin conference schedule and finish with a conference tournament at Delaware from April 22-24. Volleyball will play an eight-game divisional round robin schedule and the CAA tournament will be held April 1-3 at Towson.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.