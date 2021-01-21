The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team opened the season Wednesday with a home game against Randolph-Macon and lost 73-56 despite trailing by only three points at halftime.
The starters for the Eagles were guards Chandler Murray, freshman Zach Hatter (EMHS) and Elon transfer Andy Pack, and forwards Kellen Hodge and Langston. Pack had 14 points while Hatter and reserve Alec Topper had nine each for the Eagles.
BC trailed 35-32 at intermission. The Yellow Jackets ended last season ranked No. 3 in the country by d3hoops.com. The Ashland school was paced by sophomore guard Josh Talbert with 23 points on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets were the preseason favorite to win the ODAC title. Bridgewater was picked for ninth and EMU was pegged for last in the 13-school conference.
The Eagles were slated to play Averett on Wednesday but that game was called off. “In accordance with COVID-19 management protocols, the men’s basketball non-conference game between Averett University and Bridgewater College, which was to take place Wednesday, has been canceled,” said a statement on the Averett website.
EMU Basketball
The EMU women’s basketball team will open the season at home Saturday at 2 p.m. against Lynchburg in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play. The EMU men begin the season Saturday at 4:30 p.m., also at home, against Emory & Henry, also in ODAC play. Due to the pandemic, the ODAC will not allow fans at games this season.
Last season, the EMU men were 5-20 and 3-13 in the ODAC under Coach Melvin Felix, who will be in his third season at the school.
“It has not changed my coaching style, but because of all the protocols and rules that have been implemented because of COVID-19, it is natural to have to adjust and adapt, more specifically towards preparation and being flexible,” Felix said on the school’s athletic website.
Felix played in the ODAC with Roanoke.
“I have learned that it is full of resilient guys that are willing to go the extra mile and do whatever is needed to be able to play this year. It has not been an easy road and a lot of sacrifices have been made but I am so proud of what they have done to get to where we are,” he added of his current team.
The roster for the men includes two local junior guards: Eli Roeschley from Turner Ashby and Brenlee Reedy, who is from Linville and graduated from Broadway.
Jenny Posey, a former player at Luray High and Bridgewater, is also ready for her third season as the coach for the EMU women.
“We only have five returners this season: senior Emily McCombs, juniors Constance Komara (Harrisonburg High) and Chyna Roberts, and sophomores Tiffany Carey and May Wadman. They’ve all returned healthier and stronger as players and leaders than they were a year ago. Emily has been an integral part of our program for three years and we know her senior season will be her most impactful yet,” Posey said in a school statement.
JMU Spring Sports
The James Madison baseball program announced Wednesday the addition of Jordan Miller and Christian Bourne to the coaching staff. Miller, who had been at EMU, will be a volunteer assistant while Bourne, a former JMU player, will be the director of pitching development.
“We are excited to add Jordan to the JMU baseball family,” JMU coach Ikenberry said in a school statement. “He is a high energy coach with a wealth of knowledge. He will be working with our outfielders and hitters, as well as coaching first base on game days. He did a great job at Eastern Mennonite with their hitters and has been a great instructor working numerous of our camps in the past.”
“Christian has done a great job developing his baseball knowledge coaching at the high school level in Nashville,” Ikenberry said. He knows our program well and is very eager to learn. He has passion, an impeccable work ethic to continue to grow, and he has always had a desire to be at the college level.”
In lacrosse, the Dukes will open the season Feb. 13 at North Carolina. The first home game is Feb. 26 against High Point.
Alderfer Honor
Broadway graduate Isaac Alderfer of EMU track has been named the ODAC athlete of the week. The junior was the top Division III finisher at the Keydet Invitational in Lexington in the 800-meter and mile runs in times of 1:55.48 and 4:16.80, respectively. The mile mark was his personal best and ranks No. 1 in the country in Division III. His 800 time is second-best in the national rankings.
Valley League Notes
Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer Johnny Oates was born on this date, Jan. 21, 1946, in North Carolina. He grew up in Prince George’s, starred at Virginia Tech and was a player and manager in the Major Leagues. Oates died in Richmond in 2004. He was a catcher for the Orioles, among other teams, and also managed Baltimore. Oates played for Waynesboro in the Valley League.
Wednesday was the 45th birthday of Florida native David Eckstein, a former player for the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League. He was the MVP of the World Series in 2006 with the St. Louis Cardinals. In other baseball news, Hall of Fame pitcher and former Nationals’ TV broadcaster Don Sutton died Tuesday at the age of 75.
Kier Aids Georgia
Justin Kier (Spotswood) had seven points and three assists for Georgia in a 63-62 win Wednesday over Kentucky. He is a graduate transfer from George Mason.
College Football
According to ESPN on Tuesday: “Michigan is hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive assistant Maurice Linguist as co-defensive coordinator.” He is a former assistant at James Madison under former football coach Mickey Matthews.
