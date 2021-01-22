WOODSTOCK — Junior guard Ryan Barr scored a season-high 24 points as Central handed Page County its first loss of the season with a surprising 60-48 non-district win in boys basketball action in Woodstock on Thursday.
Parker Sheetz, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, added 11 points for the Falcons (4-4) in the victory.
On Wednesday, Canaan Pierce continued his stellar senior season with 22 points and seven rebounds as Page County remained unbeaten with a 66-46 rout of Clarke County in Berryville.
Ricky Campbell had a solid all-around performance for the Panthers (6-1) with 12 points, four boards, a trio of assists and a pair of steals while Caden Good had seven points and four rebounds. Also added to the balanced Page County attack was sophomore Jacob Williams with six points, junior Caleb Knighton with six points and five rebounds and junior forward Dylan Hensley, who finished with six points and a team-high 11 boards in the convincing victory.
For the Eagles (3-2), who snapped a three-game winning streak in the loss, Ellis Nei had 14 points to lead the charge.
In other local sports:
Boys Basketball
Riverheads 69, Waynesboro 50: In Greenville, Adam Painter scored 22 points and Ryan Farris had 21 as Riverheads earned a 69-50 win over non-district opponent Waynesboro on Thursday.
D’Ante Gray added 12 points for the Gladiators (4-2) while Bennett Dunlap chipped in with nine.
In Don Landes Gymnasium on Wednesday, James Madison baseball signee Ryan Cook scored 24 points as Fort Defiance pulled away late for a 53-35 win over Waynesboro. For the Little Giants, Vinny Sipe and Charles Haynes had 15 points apiece.
Landon Simmons and Kaden Johnson added eight points apiece for the Indians (4-2), who bounced back from a disappointing loss to Wilson Memorial on Tuesday. Tyreek Veney also contributed with seven points of his own.
For the Little Giants (0-7), Sipe finished with 15 points to lead the way while Adam Groves added nine.
Girls Basketball
Page County 50, Clarke County 31: In Shenandoah, Taylor Hankins — a James Madison softball signee — scored 12 points and had five rebounds to lead a well-balanced Page County effort in a 50-31 rout of Clarke County on Wednesday.
Freshman Adryn Martin scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds for the Panthers, who have now won four in a row after a season-opening loss to Stonewall Jackson. Hannah Southers added eight points and eight rebounds.
Also chipping in for Page (4-1) was Caris Lucas with eight points and five boards. Allison Sipe led the Eagles (1-4), who find themselves in the middle of a four-game losing streak after winning their season opener, with 11 points.
Riverheads 79, Waynesboro 26: Hannah Grubb poured in 22 points and Savanna Crawford added 16 as Riverheads throttled non-district foe Waynesboro on the road Thursday.
Every player scored for the Gladiators (4-2) with Hannah Hoosier added nine points, Berkeley Tyree scoring seven and Caitlin Sellers and Mackenzie Sacra chipping in with six apiece. Cierra Bruce led the Little Giants with nine points while Jaden Sprouse had seven.
On Wednesday, Kiersten Ransome scored 15 points and Ellie Cook added 10 as Fort Defiance bounced back from its first loss of the season and ran away with a 46-15 rout of Waynesboro on the road.
Jordan Schulz added eight points for the Indians (5-1) in the win while MaKayla Kershner added seven of her own.
For the winless Little Giants (0-7), Bruce had eight points and Sprouse finished with five.
Judge, Bush Picked
JMU's Tom Judge was taken in the second round as the 36th overall pick in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Superdraft by NashvilleFC on Thursday. The defender is from New Jersey. Later, JMU teammate and goalie TJ Bush of northern Virginia went 80th overall to Seattle. It was the first time in school history two players were taken in the same draft. Both players will be eligible to play for the Dukes if they opt to stay at JMU.
No BC Game
The Bridgewater College women's home basketball game with Mid-Atlantic Christian, slated for Thursday, was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a BC school spokesman.
The Eagles are pegged to finish third in the ODAC. Also, former Fort Defiance and Liberty University basketball player Marsha Justice has been added to the BC coaching staff.
