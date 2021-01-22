Nick Jones scored a career-high 29 points as Eastern Mennonite won its fourth straight with an 82-55 rout of New Covenant in Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball action in Harrisonburg on Friday.
Ben Bellamy added 15 points for the Flames while Davarion Johnson had 10, Sean Cardoza and Drew Hatter added seven and Trey Gillenwater finished with six.
In other local sports:
Boys Basketball
Highland School 71, East Rockingham 65: In Warrenton, W.Va, Tyler Nickel had 31 points and 11 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as East Rockingham suffered its first loss of the season in a 71-65 setback at the hands of Highland.
Kyle Evick added 27 points and eight boards for the Eagles (4-1) while Michael Shifflett chipped in with five points.
Baseball Notes
The Washington Nationals announced Friday that first baseman Ryan Zimmerman signed a one-year deal for the 2021 season.
The former University of Virginia star sat out 2020 due to pandemic concerns with his family. He figures to see time at first base back of Josh Bell, whom the Nationals got in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Zimmerman and former Virginia teammate Sean Doolittle were members of the 2019 World Series title team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.