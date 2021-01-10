Trey Gillenwater hit four 3s and finished with a team-high 16 points as Eastern Mennonite bounced back from a season-opening loss to earn a 71-61 win over Carlisle School in boys basketball action at EMHS on Saturday.
Davarion Johnson had a career-high 12 points for the Flames (1-1) while forward Nick Jones finished with 13.
Also chipping in for a balanced EMHS attack was Drew Hatter with 11 points, Adam Hatter with nine and Ben Bellamy with six. The Flames hit a total of 12 3-pointers in the contest and led by 22 before emptying the bench in the fourth.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
Stonewall Jackson 54, Luray 49: In Quicksburg, Christian Hess scored 16 points and Dawson Moomaw added 12 as Stonewall Jackson earned its first win of the season with a 54-49 victory over Bull Run District foe Luray on Saturday.
Johnny Hasley and Rion Demison finished with nine points apiece for the Generals (1-3) while Michael Spaur had six.
For the Bulldogs (0-1), who were without leading scorer Brendan Fitzwater, Rece Graybeal led the way with a team-high 18 points while Caden Liscomb had 16 and Sam Liscomb chipped in with nine.
Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 57: Jaxon Hartman dropped 26 points and grabbed six boards as Wilson Memorial picked up its first win of the season with an 82-57 rout of non-district rival Waynesboro in Fishersville on Saturday.
Finn Irving had another solid performance for the Green Hornets (1-1) with 16 points and six rebounds of his own while Jaziel Mensah, a former Harrisonburg player, had 10 points and Josh Johnson chipped in with seven.
For the Little Giants (0-1), who committed 18 turnovers, Kyan Kirby had 16 points and nine rebounds while Maki Devaughn finished with nine points and seven boards.
Girls Basketball
Luray 49, Stonewall Jackson 33: Emilee Weakley had 27 points, 14 rebounds and a pair of assists as Luray stayed unbeaten with a 49-33 victory over Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action at LHS on Saturday.
Brynlee Burrill had another solid all-around game with eight points, five assists and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-0) while Jaidyn McClung finished with seven boards and Averie Alger and Amber Tharpe had a 3 apiece.
For the Generals (3-2), Mya Councill had nine 11 points to lead the way while Kylene Franklin had nine points, six boards and four assists. Eli Dellinger added six points for the away team while Annika Dellinger finished with five.
Wilson Memorial 60, Waynesboro 19: Korinne Baska and Madison Flint scored 12 points apiece as Wilson Memorial put up a stout effort defensively for a second consecutive night in a 60-19 dismantling of Waynesboro at home.
Brooke Cason added 11 points for the Green Hornets (2-0) while Ashley Morani had eight and LeAnna Rankin finished with six.
For the Little Giants (0-1), Jaden Sprouse and Cierra Bruce finished with seven points apiece.
