It doesn't matter how you slice it up, what Broadway football did was impressive.
Whether it was the two games in 48 hours that stood out or the three games in six days that captured your attention, the Gobblers earned respect on Thursday.
“I told our guys today, ‘I don’t know what you got left in the tank, but leave it all out there,'" Broadway second-year coach Danny Grogg said. "I think we left it all out there. Kudos to this coaching staff and this group of seniors. I'm excited."
The Gobblers bounced back from a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday with a 19-8 victory over Waynesboro in Valley District football action at BHS on Thursday.
Landen Stuhlmiller and Bryce Suters each scored touchdowns for Broadway in the victory. Lucas Benavides also added a field goal for BHS.
“I thought our offensive line did a good job dominating," Grogg said. "We wanted to keep our offense on the field, move the chains and keep our defense off. I thought our offense did a good job executing that.”
The Gobblers also got a defensive safety in the win and with a 4-2 record, they clinch their first winning season since 2014. The Little Giants finish 1-5.
“We relied on our defense all year and they came through again," Grogg said. "A lot of credit goes to our defensive staff for putting together a game plan with a lot of banged-up guys. We executed tonight and it proved to be big.”
In other prep sports:
Prep Football
Page County 37, Luray 28: In Shenandoah, Andrew Lilly had 17 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns as Page County clinched a spot in the Region 2B playoffs with a 37-28 rivalry win over Luray.
Blake Turpen added 17 carries for 118 yards while Hayden Plum had seven carries for 98 and two scores. Chris Short added eight carries for 27 yards.
Plum was also 2-of-9 passing for 58 yards, a touchdown and interception. Dylan Hensley and Canaan Pierce each had receptions for the Panthers.
Jared Melini also added a 29-yard field goal for Page (4-1) while Gunnar Strickler had an interception.
With the victory, the Panthers clinched a berth in the postseason while the Bulldogs (3-3) will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Prep Volleyball
Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 0: Alyssa Swartley had seven kills and Sydney Lyons scooped up 15 digs as Turner Ashby swept Broadway 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 in Bridgewater in volleyball.
Carson Griffin had four blocks for the Knights while Anna Simmons had two of her own. Also contributing for TA (4-7) was Landon Spotts with 14 digs and five kills.
For the Gobblers (0-12), Lindsey Wimer had 13 digs, 15 assists and four aces, A.C. Swartz had four aces and two blocks and Taylor Suters had six kills.
East Rockingham 3, Spotswood 1: In Penn Laird, Margo Fox slapped down 13 kills as East Rockingham completed a season sweep of Spotswood with a 20-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18 victory.
Bre Dofflemyer had eight kills and a trio of aces for the Eagles (7-5) while Kate Simpkins added nine kills and Emma Wigley had three aces of her own.
For the Trailblazers (7-5), Avery Chandler had 33 digs, Madelyn Williams had 26 assists and Allie Hoffman had seven kills.
