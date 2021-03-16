Amelia Mitchell had arguably her best game of the season and Harrisonburg earned its first win with a 12-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 non-district upset of city/county foe East Rockingham in prep volleyball action in Elkton on Monday.
Mitchell finished with 22 kills and a trio of blocks in the victory for the Blue Streaks (1-4) while fellow junior teammate Maya Waid was pivotal in orchestrating the Harrisonburg offense with 28 assists to go along with four aces.
The Eagles (3-2) snapped a three-game winning streak with the loss.
In other local sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
Waynesboro 3, Broadway 1: Cierra Bruce dished out 22 assists and scooped up 15 digs as Waynesboro earned its first win of the season with a 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12 win over Valley District opponent Broadway at home.
Kali Jones had eight kills and 14 digs for the Little Giants (1-3) while Keghan Marion had five kills and seven digs, Amber Witry chipped in with five kills and 12 digs and Mariela Ruiz had 14 digs of her own.
A.C. Swartz led the Gobblers (0-6) with 12 kills and five blocks while Alyssa Mongold had 23 digs and six aces and Lindsey Wimer continued her strong season with a team-high 17 assists.
Fort Dominates Three-Team Meet At Home
Fort Defiance dominated both the boys and girls races in a three-team meet against Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro.
The Indians placed the top six runners in the boys race and the top seven in the girls. The Little Giants finished second in both while the Cougars were a distant third in the early-season Shenandoah District meet.
Ramsey Corbin won the boys' race for Fort Defiance with a time of 18:04. He was followed by teammates Nathan Shifflett (18:51), Ashton Moyers (19:16), Sam Tindall (19:16), Luken Mason (19:31) and Nate Smoker (20:00).
In the girls' race, Trinity Neff (22:06) brought home gold for the Indians and was followed by Abby Lane (22:54), Logan Braun (22:58), Emma Staley (23:06), Delaney Stogdale (23:35), Bethany Lang (24:05) and Dagon Wheeler (25:05).
Spotswood’s Atkins Records Hole-In-One
Spotswood junior Carter Atkins recorded a hole-in-one on the ninth hole at the Spotswood Country Club on Monday.
Atkins, who used a nine iron to hit the ball 146 yards from the white tees, was playing with fellow SHS teammates Gray Urglavitch and Nate Sherwood, according to Trailblazers coach Jeff Simmons. It was not during a match.
JMU Women's Basketball
The fields for the NCAA and WNIT basketball tournaments were announced Monday night and the James Madison women were left out of both. The Dukes lost last week in the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament in North Carolina to Drexel. CAA champ Drexel advances to the NCAA field while runner-up Delaware (21-4) landed a spot in the WNIT. Drexel (14-8) will play Georgia on Monday in the Alamo Regional.
Virginia Tech, coached by Waynesboro grad Kenny Brooks, are a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tourney and will face No. 10 seed Marquette on Sunday. Brooks is a former guard and women's coach at JMU.
Bridgewater Football
Sophomore linebacker Shawn Harris of Bridgewater was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He had 14 tackles, three tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a win at Ferrum on Friday. Harris is from Paint Branch High in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Heritage Oaks Golf
Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg has a special offer for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday: if you come in and say the word, 'Shamrock,' you get $10 off on green fees for that day. This can't be combined with another discount, such as city resident, Senior, etc. In addition, volunteer positions are available at the course. Volunteers packets are available at the pro shop and must be filled out to be considered.
JMU Lacrosse
The James Madison lacrosse team is ranked No. 24 this week in the latest IWLCA Division I Coaches' Poll. JMU (3-1) was ranked No. 23 last week.
Bridgewater's Scott
Savannah Scott shot 89-85 to pace the Bridgewater College women in golf in a 695-727 loss to Methodist. Scott tied for fifth in the event.
