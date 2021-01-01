It wasn't too cold to play golf earlier this week and Wendell Eberly took advantage of that.
Eberly recorded a hole-in-one on No. 8 at the Heritage Oaks golf course on Monday. It was his third lifetime ace and his second at the same hole at Heritage, with the first coming in 2010. Eberly also recorded an ace at Shenvalee in New Market in 2012.
He used a 13-wood on the 95-yard hole this week. Playing with him were Richard Eberly, Leo Heatwole and Daryl Kennel.
Wendell Eberly is a resident of Rockingham County and played basketball at Turner Ashby and what is now EMU, and he graduated from EMU in 1975.
BC Athlete Shines
Noah Hughes excels at tennis at Bridgewater College. But the transfer from Virginia Wesleyan may be even better at Cornhole.
Last year, Hughes and partner Tyler Duncan took third at the 2019 American Cornhole League (ACL) Collegiate Doubles Championships held in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
"I mainly just played in the backyard at cookouts," Hughes said on the Bridgewater athletic website. "I started getting serious last August when I went to Wesleyan. My partner and I both picked it up pretty quick and it's something I really like doing." Hughes appeared on ESPN recently in a Cornhole event.
Leatherman: Author
Bill Leatherman, a member of the athletic Hall of Fame at Bridgewater College, recently published a book about his career as a basketball coach.
"Airballs: Tall Tales From a Basketball Journey," was published last year and deals mostly with his tenure as the head of the men's program at BC. Leatherman is also a former coach at Montevideo High and was an assistant at JMU under Lou Campanelli.
Leatherman grew up in Charlottesville and attended Ferrum and Milligan College in Tennessee.
Valley League Alums
Collegiate Baseball is out with its 2021 preseason All-American list and at least two former Valley Baseball League players made the cut.
Wes Clarke, who played for Waynesboro in 2019, has been named to the third-team at first base. He plays at South Carolina and had eight homers in 56 at-bats before the pandemic called off the season.
Jason Hinchman, who plays at Tennessee Tech as an outfielder, made the third-team. He hit .414 in 58 at-bats in the spring before the season was shut down.
ODAC Openers
The ODAC basketball season is slated to start later this month.
Eastern Mennonite is slated to host Lynchburg on Jan. 23 while Bridgewater is on top to host Mary Baldwin on Jan. 25.
In women's basketball, Bridgewater is at Lynchburg on Jan. 23 while EMU hosts Emory & Henry.
JMU is slated to host Morehead State on Feb. 20 in its first football game of the season.
Tiger Woods Ties
Joe LaCava, Jr., a student at JMU, was the caddie for the son of Tiger Woods last month.
The JMU student teamed with his father, Joe, to win the Connecticut Father-Son Net Tournament, according to the Golf Channel. The elder LaCava has been a caddie for Tiger Woods.
“I’ve done a little caddying here and there for my buddies, but nothing really like this. I’m excited for it,” Joe Jr. told the Golf Channel before the televised event at the PNC Championship as he teamed up with Charlie in the junior event.
New Start Time
In college men's basketball, No. 23 Virginia will host No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Charlottesville. The start time was moved to 2 p.m. from 4 p.m. as the game will be shown on the ACC Network.
West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe has left the team for personal reasons and with no plans to return this season, according to the Associated Press, for a team ranked No. 9 in the country. Coach Bob Huggins told reporters Friday he was not surprised that the player left the team.
