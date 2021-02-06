Turner Ashby graduate Justin Showalter, a pitcher, two-way player Chase DeLauter and DH Kyle Novak of James Madison were named to the 2021 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association baseball team, the league announced Friday. The Dukes were selected to finish fourth in the South Division of the conference.
UNCW was picked to win the South Division, gaining seven first-place votes. College of Charleston, who received the other two first-place votes, Elon, JMU, and William & Mary make up the South Division picks.
Northeastern was the favorite for the North Division with eight first-place votes. Delaware got the other first-place vote, with Hofstra and Towson rounding out the North Division.
Showalter, from Bridgewater, was one of the top pitchers in the CAA during the short 2020 season as he went 4-0 with an ERA of 0.68.
DeLauter of Martinsburg, West Virginia, hit .382 for the Dukes last season and also made four starts on the mound.
Last summer, DeLauter helped the Broadway Bruins win the Rockingham County Baseball League title with an impressive season at the plate as he hit .545 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs in regular-season play. He had 18 homers overall.
Novak had a team-high 16 RBIs last season and hit .317. He is from James Madison High in Vienna. The Dukes begin the season at home March 5 against Bowling Green of Ohio.
BC, EMU Hoops
Brad Bankston, commissioner of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday the ODAC still plans to have the basketball tournaments for men and women even after the NCAA called off winter championships for Division III earlier this week.
Bridgewater and EMU are both ODAC members. EMU paused its winter sports on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocol, as did the Bridgewater men's basketball squad.
BC and EMU were slated to play Feb. 12 in women's hoops but that game has been cancelled, as was the men's game between the rivals Feb. 16. According to an EMU spokesman, the Royals and Eagles have met every season since EMU began a women's program in 1965-66. The schools have met in men's basketball every season since 1970-71.
The BC women are 3-0 under Coach Sarah Mathews this year and are slated to host Virginia Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Valley League Notes
Former Valley Baseball League player Tommy La Stella, an infielder, signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants this week. He played for Haymarket in 2009 while in college at Coastal Carolina. The New Jersey native played for the Angels and the A's in 2020.
The Giants also made a trade this week, with Minnesota, and landed outfielder and former University of Maryland standout LaMont Wade, Jr.
In other baseball news, the Nationals are bringing back Gerardo Parra, a key bench player for the 2019 World Series team, on a minor-league deal. He played overseas in 2020.
ESPN reported Friday the Dodgers have signed free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer to a lucrative three-year deal.
RCBL News
Catcher Adam Hackenberg has been named a captain for the Clemson baseball team for the 2021 season. He played in the Rockingham County Baseball League last summer for the Montezuma Braves and hit .388 in 14 regular-season games with one homer.
He is from The Miller School of Albemarle and his coach there was Virginia native Billy Wagner, a former closer in the Major Leagues and a product of Ferrum College.
Cavs, Hokies
The No. 14 University of Virginia will host Pittsburgh in ACC play on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers are first in the ACC at 8-1 while Pitt is 5-4 and tied for sixth. Virginia is second in the country in free-throwing shooting at 81.7 percent.
The Virginia Tech women, coached by Waynesboro graduate Kenny Brooks, are slated to play Thursday at Miami. The Hokies are coming off a win Thursday over Pitt under Brooks, the former player and coach at JMU.
JMU Football
The first two home games for JMU football will be televised: Feb. 20 against Morehead State on NBC Sports Washington and Feb. 27 on NBC Sports Washington Plus against Robert Morris.
Spotswood Hoops
Justin Kier (Spotswood), a graduate transfer at Georgia, is averaging 9.9 points per contest and has started 16 of the first 17 games. The Bulldogs are 11-6 and host Vanderbilt today. Kier played last season for George Mason.
HHS Alums
Former Harrisonburg standout Kajuan Madden-McAfee is averaging 14.2 points per contest and eight boards in the first six games for Ferrum.
Ferrum is scheduled to host Mary Baldwin of Staunton on Monday. The Mary Baldwin club roster includes freshman Michael Kuangu, another former HHS player.
The Mary Baldwin women beat Methodist 63-47 on Friday in basketball in USA South play in Staunton. The Mary Baldwin roster includes Hannah Varner, a junior forward from Mt. Solon and a product of Buffalo Gap.
She started three of the first six games and was averaging 6.7 points per contest. Varner had 11 points last month at North Carolina Wesleyan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.