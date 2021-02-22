CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - North Carolina scored two runs in the last of the fifth to come back and beat James Madison 3-2 in college baseball on Sunday and sweep the three-game series that began the season for both teams.
The Dukes (0-3) lost 7-4 on Saturday despite two hits and two RBl from designated hitter Carson Bell.
JMU scored in the top of the first on Sunday to lead 1-0 and scored again in the third for a 2-1 edge. Right fielder Conor Hartigan had two hits for the Dukes, who faced UNC after the University of Kentucky had to back out of the series against the Tar Heels due to COVID-19 issues.
The losing pitcher was Anthony Piccolino on Sunday as he gave up the two runs in the fifth. Joe Vogatsky started for the Dukes and went three innings while allowing one run and Chase DeLauter, who was 0-for-3 at the plate, came in and went two innings and did not allow a run. DeLauter was a two-way player and hitting star last summer for Broadway in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
JMU is scheduled to host a series with Bowling Green starting March 5.
In other weekend action:
Men's Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 75, Emory & Henry 73: The EMU men, playing for the first time since Jan. 23, went on the road Sunday and came away with a 75-73 win as Kobi Alexander made two free throws with 10 seconds to play to down Emory & Henry 75-73.
DJ Hill had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead four Royals in double figures. Tim Jones had 15 points, Chris Simmons had 12 and Alexander added 10 for the Royals, now 1-1. Mark Burkholder (Petersburg High in West Virginia) had nine points and five rebounds for the Royals.
Men's Soccer
Bridgewater 0, Roanoke 0 (2 OT): Bridgewater, playing away from home Sunday, began the season with a scoreless tie at Roanoke 0-0. Sophomore Tyler Deutsch had 10 saves in goal for the Eagles.
EMU: The Royals, slated to originally face Lynchburg University on Sunday, will now host the Hornets on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Dr. Roger Mast is scheduled to begin his 30th season as the EMU coach on Tuesday.
JMU 0, Liberty 0 (2 OT): JMU and Liberty played to a scoreless tie on Sunday in Harrisonburg. JMU goalie T.J. Bush had six saves. He was drafted last month by the Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer as the No. 80 pick overall.
Women's Soccer
Bridgewater 1, Virginia Wesleyan 0: Playing on the road Sunday, Bridgewater got a goal from Hannah Randolph in the second half and beat Virginia Wesleyan 1-0. Sydney Davis had eight saves in goal for BC in the season opener.
JMU 1, Liberty 1 (2 OT): JMU and Liberty tied 1-1 on Sunday as goalie Melissa Hoffheins had seven saves for the Dukes. She is from Leesburg and transferred from North Carolina State.
- DN-R Sports Desk
