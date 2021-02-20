The James Madison baseball team began its season Friday at North Carolina and fell 8-1 while getting just two hits.
The starting pitcher for the Dukes was Hunter Entsminger, who pitched last summer for New Market in the Rockingham County Baseball League. He gave up two runs in one inning before turning things over to reliever Liam McDonnell, who yielded five hits and four runs in three innings.
Starting right fielder Conor Hartigan of JMU also played for the Shockers in 2020. Caleb Roberts of UNC had three hits and drove in five runs.
The Dukes did not get a hit until the seventh as UNC starter Austin Love went six hitless innings to end his day. JMU infielder Nick Zona got the first hit in the seventh off reliever Nick James.
JMU did not score until pushing a run across in the top of the ninth with RBI groundout off the bat of DH Brady Harju. JMU's Chase DeLauter, a star in the RCBL for Broadway last summer, was 0-for-3 on Friday.
It was the first game as head coach for Scott Forbes at UNC. The game-time temperature was 45 degrees in Chapel Hill at the home of the Atlantic Coast Conference team.
Lowery Named Manager
The Washington Nationals named their minor-league managers for this season Friday and the Gulf Coast League skipper will be Jake Lowery, who won the Johnny Bench Award as the top college catcher in the country while at JMU in 2011. He was drafted out of JMU in the fourth round that year by the Indians. The Richmond native played in the minors with Cleveland and Washington.
"Can't wait to get started," he wrote on social media Friday. His hitting coach will be Mark Harris, a native of Bristol and a long-time resident of Gainesville.
Lowery retired after the 2019 season as a player and was in spring training with the Nationals in 2020 as a coach when the minors were shut down. "I felt like I made the right decision," he told the News-Record last year.
The other managers in the minors for the Nationals will be Matt LeCroy at Triple-A Rochester; Tripp Keister at Double-A Harrisburg; Tommy Shields at high Single-A Wilmington and Mario Lisson with low Single-A Fredericksburg.
"I'm really happy for Jake," Keister said Friday night.
LeCroy was a catcher in the majors and a former coach with the Nationals. Keister was the manager at Fredericksburg in 2019 while Shields, a native of Fairfax, was an infielder with the Orioles and Cubs.
The Nationals have other ties to JMU: former pitcher Doug Harris is an assistant general manager, former infielder Jeff Garber works with infielders in player development and scout Jeff Zona is the father of Nick, who started at shortstop for the Dukes on Friday at UNC and hit leadoff.
ODAC Basketball
The ODAC announced Friday it will expand the conference tournament for men's and women's basketball.
The tourneys were originally supposed to be the top four teams after regular-season play was complete. Now, all eligible teams will take part to give schools a chance to play more games, according to the ODAC.
The fields will be announced March 1 and first-round games will be held on campus by March 4. The semifinals will be held March 9 and the title games on March 11.
Bridgewater and EMU, members of the ODAC, have had to pause their basketball programs due to COVID-19 issues this year. The BC women are in first with a record of 4-0 in ODAC contests and 4-0 overall.
The EMU women are 0-2, 0-2. The BC men are 2-3, 2-1 in the ODAC and the EMU men are 0-1, 0-1.
Spotswood Basketball
Guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) of Grottoes is averaging a team-high 27 minutes per game for the Bridgewater women's basketball team. The sophomore is also averaging 5.8 points and 2.3 assists in the first four games.
TA Basketball
Former Turner Ashby and JMU basketball standout Kirby Burkholder is averaging 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest for her pro team in Poland through five games. On Feb. 13, she had a season-high 22 points while making eight-of-13 shots from the field.
Jazmon Gwathmey, a JMU product from Bealeton, is averaging 13.7 points per contest for her pro team in Italy. She had 12 points in a win Sunday.
Former JMU standout Kamiah Smalls is averaging 18.2 points per contest in her first 18 outings, also in a pro league in Italy. She had 20 points in a victory on Sunday for Empoli. Smalls recently signed a WNBA contract with Connecticut after playing for Indiana last year as a rookie.
BC Football
Bridgewater College has added a football game to its schedule.
The Division III Eagles will now host Shenandoah of Winchester on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. It will count as a non-conference game for BC, which won the ODAC title in 2019.
Patrick Ritchie is listed on the roster for Shenandoah as a junior punter. He went to Turner Ashby. Bryar Wheeler (Broadway) is a sophomore wideout for the Hornets, Dallas Khalil (Spotswood) is a freshman defensive tackle and Jamarcus Davis (East Rockingham) is a freshman linebacker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.