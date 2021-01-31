Former Turner Ashby and JMU basketball standout Kirby Burkholder is averaging 9.5 points and 3.0 assists in her first four games for Torun in the top pro league in Poland. She had 11 points and three assists Friday in a loss and 14 points and seven assists on Jan. 26, according to eurobasket.com.
Her first game was on Dec. 13. In the past, she has played in Italy, Belgium and Hungary. Burkholder was the CAA player of the year as a senior at JMU.
Kamiah Smalls, who ended her JMU career last season and then played in the WNBA in 2020, had nine points Saturday for her pro hoop team in Italy. It was the first time in 17 games she did not score in double figures this season.
She is still averaging 18.1 points per contest for Empoli. The Philadelphia product was drafted by Indiana last year and played in seven games for the Fever.
Jazmon Gwathmey had 20 points Saturday for Sesto in the top women's basketball league in Italy. A graduate of Liberty High in northern Virginia, she averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in her first 18 games in Italy this season. She was drafted by Minnesota of the WNBA out of JMU in 2016.
JMU Lacrosse
Three James Madison standouts have been named to the Inside Lacrosse Media Division I Preseason All-America Team: goalkeeper Molly Dougherty and defenders Emma Johnson and Rachel Matey. All three were recognized as Honorable Mention Preseason All-Americans by the media.
The Dukes are ranked 10th in the IWLCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced Monday.
JMU is the only Colonial Athletic Association school to earn the ranking to start the season. The Dukes open the season Feb. 13 at North Carolina.
Bridgewater Hoops
The Bridgewater College men's basketball team was originally slated to host Washington & Lee on Tuesday.
But the Generals of Lexington have yet to play a game this year so that game was called off. Instead, the Eagles will host Southern Virginia today in the the opener of a doubleheader. The BC women are slated to host Emory & Henry, weather permitting. The men's game is slated for 4 p.m. today with the women's game at BC scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. The BC men have 997 wins in program history.
JMU Softball
JMU announced its 2021 softball schedule Monday; the Dukes open to season at the University of Virginia tournament with games against the Cavaliers and George Washington.
The Dukes begin play in Harrisonburg on March 12-14 in the JMU tournament with games against Stony Brook and Rhode Island. JMU begins CAA play March 27-28 at Elon.
Alderfer Honor, Again
Broadway High graduate Isaac Alderfer of EMU was named the ODAC Athlete of the Week for the second straight time after an impressive outing at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge.
Alderfer set a new ODAC mark in the mile with a time of 4:11.91, besting the mark of 4:12.07 mark set by Washington & Lee's Ian McDonald in 2015.
Sarah Sondrol of Shenandoah was named ODAC player of the week in women's basketball. The Wilson Memorial grad had a game-high 24 points on Friday at Bridgewater. She is averaging 16.7 points per contest this season after scoring 3.7 per game last season as a sophomore.
