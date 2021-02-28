James Madison got 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench Sunday from freshman forward Claire Neff to hold off Drexel for a 61-51 victory in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action in Philadelphia, Pa.
The Dukes split the weekend series with the Dragons after Drexel rallied from 17 points down on Saturday, but JMU moved past the Dragons into third place in the CAA standings. Sunday marked the final regular season game for the Dukes, but their seeding for the conference tournament remains up in the air as second-place Towson still has a pair of games to play against UNC Wilmington.
JMU played most of the weekend without reigning CAA Player of the Week Rayne Tucker, who left Saturday’s game with an apparent knee injury after scoring six points in the first six minutes. But the Dukes did see the return of freshman Peyton McDaniel who had missed nearly a month with an ankle injury.
McDaniel finished with 11 points for the Dukes (13-9). The CAA Tournament is scheduled for March 10-13 at Elon.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Women's Basketball
Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 50: Claiborne Poston and Emily McCombs each scored 14 points, but Eastern Mennonite fell 59-50 to Randolph in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference game in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Poston added four assists and four steals while McCombs also had five steals. Mya Wright came off the bench and scored 10 for the Royals (0-4, 0-4 ODAC).
Men's Basketball
Roanoke 84, Bridgewater 41: David Oliveras had 10 points and Andy Pack added 10 points and five boards, but Bridgewater committed 17 turnovers in an 84-41 throttling at the hand of ODAC foe Roanoke on the road Saturday.
Alec Topper added eight points, seven boards and three steals for the Eagles (2-5, 2-4 ODAC) while Matt Ciccone chipped in with five points and three boards.
College Softball
James Madison 8, George Washington 4: Lauren Bernett went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Lynsey Meek had a two-run homer as James Madison defeated George Washington 8-4 in the second game of the Cavalier Classic at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Emily Phillips also had two RBIs for the Dukes in the win while Madison Naujokas was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Alissa Humphrey got the win in the circle.
Earlier that day, JMU opened its season with a 5-1 win over the host Cavaliers.
In that game, Logan Newton was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, Michelle Sullivan added two hits of her own and Page County product Kate Gordon opened up her 2021 campaign with a triple and an RBI. Odicci Alexander got the win in the circle in that contest with a complete-game performance for the Dukes (2-0).
Men's Soccer
James Madison 3, George Mason 0: Rodrigo Robles, Luca Erhardt and Evan Paez each scored in James Madison's 3-0 shutout of non-conference rival George Mason in Fairfax on Saturday.
Goalkeeper TJ Bush finished with just one save for the Dukes (1-0-1) in the win.
Randolph-Macon 2, Bridgewater 0: Chazz Jones and Bogue Cummings each scored as Randolph-Macon cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bridgewater in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on the road on Sunday.
Tyler Deutsch had two saves in goal for the Eagles (0-1-1, 0-1-1 ODAC).
Women's Soccer
Bridgewater 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, Alicia Keo and Makayla Zanders each scored as Bridgewater earned a big 2-0 win over nearby rival Eastern Mennonite in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Sunday.
Sydney Davis posted the shutout in goal for the Eagles (3-0, 2-0 ODAC) while Anna Filipkowski had eight saves in goal for the Royals (0-1, 0-1 ODAC).
Women's Volleyball
James Madison 3, UNC-Wilmington 1: In Wilmington, N.C., Miette Veldman had 15 kills and 10 digs and Caroline Dozier added a career-high 51 assists and 12 digs as James Madison swept UNC-Wilmington 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 to complete a series sweep in Colonial Athletic Association action on Saturday.
Chloe Wilmoth led JMU (3-1, 2-0 CAA) with 17 kills, Eizabeth Helmich and Sophia Davis added 12 apiece and Savannah Cockrill led the way with four blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.