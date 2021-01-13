BROADWAY— Zoli Khalil scored a career-high 17 points as Spotswood remained unbeaten with an impressive 64-45 rout of Broadway in Valley District girls basketball action at BHS on Tuesday.
Brooke Morris also had a career-high with 13 points of her own for the Trailblazers, who were without leading scorer Abby Branner, while Kayci Carrier had 11.
Also chipping in for Spotswood (3-0) was Sarah Haliburton with nine points while Samantha Brady and Kailee Good had six apiece.
For the Gobblers (1-2), Aliza Lokey had a season-high of 19 points while A.C. Swartz finished with 18 of her own.
In other local sports on Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 52, Riverheads 34: In Greenville, Lilian Berry had 14 points and 16 rebounds as Fort Defiance remained undefeated with a 52-34 thumping of Riverheads in Shenandoah District action.
Kiersten Ransome added 12 points for the Indians (2-0) while freshman Trinity Hedrick chipped in with 10.
For the Gladiators (1-1), Savanna Crawford, Hannah Hoosier and Bekeley Tyree had six points apiece.
Staunton 57, Stuarts Draft 35: Alayia Robinson had 19 points as Staunton cruised past Stuarts Draft 57-35 in Shenandoah District action in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Emma Witt added 15 points for the Storm (1-1) while Emma Shuey had 11.
The Cougars (0-2) were led by Madi Armentrout with 13 points while Hadley May finished with nine.
Wilson Memorial 50, Buffalo Gap 45: In Swoope, Korinne Baska had 16 points and Madison Flint added 13 as Wilson Memorial bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 50-45 win over rival Buffalo Gap.
Ashley Morani added 10 points and nine boards for the Green Hornets (3-1) in the victory.
Amaya Lucas led the winless Bison (0-2) with 17 points and eight rebounds while Shea Ostrander had 14 points.
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41: Nick Jones scored 15 points and Trey Gillenwater added 12 as Eastern Mennonite had a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 65-41 rout of North Cross in Harrisonburg.
Drew Hatter had another solid performance for the Flames with 11 points while Nolan Bailey and Ben Bellamy finished with six apiece.
Also chipping in for EMHS (2-1), which has now won back-to-back games, was Sean Cardoza and Will Hess with five points each.
Riverheads 50, Fort Defiance 47: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Riverheads used a huge third quarter and held on late for a 50-47 thrilling win over Fort Defiance in Shenandoah District action.
Adam Painter had a big night for the Gladiators (1-1) with 21 points while D’ante Gray had 13 and Bennett Dunlap had five.
For the Indians (2-1), Ryan Cook had another strong performance with 16 points while Henry Gutshall and Tyreek Veney finished with nine apiece.
Staunton 50, Stuarts Draft 44: Ammanuel Chapman had 16 points as Staunton stayed unbeaten with a big 50-44 win over Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District action at SDHS.
Jonathan Moore added seven points for the Storm (2-0) while Jaquante Scott had six and Rik’Avian Caey, Josiah Williams and Vale Tolar finished with five apiece.
For the Cougars (1-1), Jo’-el Howard had 13 points and Aaron Nice finished with nine.
Heritage Oaks Golf
Heritage Oaks Golf in Harrisonburg issued an update Tuesday on its status for 2021 with the return of golf after 5 p.m.
"We have created TWINIGHT golf, which will allow 9 hole play with cart after 5:00 p.m. every day, starting March 1. You can make a tee time or just walk in, and we will get you out for nine holes that evening," Charlie Fultz, golf course superintendent, said in a statement from Heritage Oaks. Eighteen "holes won’t be available due to League Play and other events on the other nine holes, but you can at least get in 9 after work. It will cost $20 to play after 5, and that includes a cart fee. The $5 off city discount will not be in effect after 5 p.m., but for $20 you can get in nine holes."
Carts have to be turned in by 7:30 p.m., according to the release.
JMU Men's Soccer
The JMU men's soccer program announced its 2021 schedule and the two-time Colonial Athletic Association champs will begin the season on Feb. 19 at defending national champion Georgetown. The first home game is March 6 at Sentara Park against George Washington. The Dukes start CAA play on March 21 against Elon.
“We are just excited to get back out on the field and play outside competition,” said Coach Paul Zazenski in a statement from the school. “There is undoubtedly going to be challenging times ahead, but we are very thankful for the opportunity to have a season in any capacity. We have laid out a very difficult seven game regular season starting out with the defending national champions (Georgetown) on their home field. Each game we play in the 2021 spring season will be significant so we are looking forward to seeing what this team is capable of achieving.”
Virginia Basketball
The Cavaliers will look for their 200th win at John Paul Jones Arena when they host Notre Dame on Wednesday in ACC basketball. The No. 18 Cavs are 3-0 in the ACC while Notre Dame is 0-4. Notre Dame is coached by Mike Brey, the former Delaware Coach.
The Virginia Tech men won 74-67 on Tuesday against Duke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.