BRIDGEWATER — Addie Riner had 11 points and four steals as Turner Ashby won its fifth straight game with a 55-43 victory over Broadway in Valley District girls basketball action in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Freshman Brynne Geber added 11 points for the Knights while Alyssa Swartley had nine points and five rebounds. Becca Shiflet also had nine points and four boards for TA (5-1) while Leah Kiracofe had eight points, Raevin Washington had nine blocks and Gracie Moyers chipped in with four points, four assists and four steals.
For the Gobblers (2-3), Emma Bacon had 18 points and A.C. Swartz added 11.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
New Covenant 46, Eastern Mennonite 30: Phoebe Prillaman scored 23 points, including five 3s, as New Covenant handed Eastern Mennonite its second consecutive loss to start the year with a 46-30 victory in Harrisonburg.
Halie Mast had another strong performance for the Flames (0-2) in the loss while Avery Nussbaum had eight points.
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 76, Fishburne Military 53: Tyler Nickel had 36 points and seven rebounds as East Rockingham cruised to an impressive 76-53 non-district victory over Fishburne Military Academy in Waynesboro.
Kyle Evick added 16 points, seven boards and four blocks for the Eagles (3-1) while Cooper Keyes had a solid all-around game with 11 points, seven assists and a trio of steals and Michael Shifflett added eight rebounds.
Eastern Mennonite 88, Roanoke Catholic 43: Every player reached the scoring column, led by a career-high 20 points from Davarion Johnson, as Eastern Mennonite ran away with a convincing 88-43 road win over Roanoke Catholic.
Trey Gillenwater finished with 19 points for the Flames (3-1), who have won three in a row since a season-opening loss, while Adam Hatter had 15. Ben Bellamy and Will Hess added nine points apiece for the visitors in the victory.
EMU Basketball
The EMU women's basketball team will open the season at home Saturday at 2 p.m. against Lynchburg in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play. The EMU men begin the season Saturday at 4:30 p.m., also at home, against Emory & Henry, also in ODAC play.
Valley Baseball League
Today is the 45th birthday of Florida native David Eckstein, a former player for the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League. He was the MVP of the World Series in 2006 with the St. Louis Cardinals.
In other baseball news, Hall of Fame pitcher and former Nationals' TV broadcaster Don Sutton died Tuesday at the age of 75.
JMU Basketball
The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Tuesday tabbed James Madison senior guard Matt Lewis as its Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week for games ending Sunday. He had 30 points Saturday at Towson.
College Football
According to ESPN on Tuesday: "Michigan is hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive assistant Maurice Linguist as co-defensive coordinator." He is a former assistant at James Madison under former football coach Mickey Matthews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.