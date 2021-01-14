ELKTON — Addie Riner scored 14 points and six rebounds and Alyssa Swartley had 10 points and four assists as Turner Ashby earned its third consecutive win with a 45-28 victory over Rockingham County opponent East Rockingham in girls basketball action in Elkton on Wednesday.
Becca Shiflet added nine points, seven boards and four steals for the Knights (3-1), who put a total of nine players in the scoring column.
For the Eagles (0-3), Lexi Baugher had six points while Kaicey Foltz finished with five and Carly Fincham added four.
In other local sports on Wednesday:
Bridgewater Basketball
The Bridgewater College mens' basketball program has added a game to its schedule. The Eagles will now begin the season at home Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. against Averett of Danville. The BC women open the season in basketball at home Jan. 21 against Southern Virginia.
CAA Basketball
The Colonial Athletic Association announced Wednesday that the men's basketball tournament would be held in March at JMU. The last time the conference, then known as the ECAC South, held the mens' tourney in Harrisonburg was in 1984.
"We can run a first-class tournament," JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said Wednesday. "We are very excited." He said other campuses were considered - he didn't name them - and that JMU had to bid on the event.
JMU Coach Mark Byington said JMU will gain "national news" by being one of the few campuses to host a men's conference tourney. The CAA tourney was slated to be held in Washington, D.C., but pandemic issues forced a change.
Derek Steele of JMU was named to the all-tournament team as Richmond beat Navy for the tourney crown in 1984 in Harrisonburg. John Newman of Richmond was the tourney MVP. He was born in Danville in 1963 and later played in the NBA for several teams. Navy's David Robinson was the rookie of the year in 1984 in the league. He went on to play in the NBA and made the Hall of Fame after playing high school ball in Northern Virginia.
Cavaliers Down Irish
The Virginia men won in basketball 80-68 on Wednesday over Notre Dame as five players scored in double figures. The Cavaliers will now face Clemson on Saturday. The Tigers' coach is Brad Brownell, who was an assistant at UNC-Wilmington when current JMU coach Mark Byington played there.
"I'll start, you know, getting a workout watching Clemson but what I know about them, they're athletic and they're real tough and physical. I've always been impressed. I think Brad does a great job. They play hard defensively. They're on the glass. He's just a good coach and you got to be ready. They make you earn what you get and you better, lace them up tight because that's just the way he's developed them and again they're playing good basketball," Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters of the Tigers.
No. 22 Virginia is now 7-0 at home against Notre Dame and 8-2 overall this season.
Virginia Baseball
Former University of Virginia pitcher Pat Daneker was born on this day, Jan. 14, 1976, in Williamsport, Penn. He was drafted out of Virginia in the fifth round in 1997 by the White Sox and pitched in three games in 1999 for the club.
- DN-R Sports Desk
