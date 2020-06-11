There has been an international flavor to Division I tennis rosters for many years.
And that is no different in Harrisonburg with James Madison University under the guidance of veteran coach Steve Secord.
The Dukes announced the addition of Youssef Sadek to the men's tennis roster on Thursday and that completes the recruiting class for the 2020-21 season, according to the school.
Sadek is from Cairo, Egypt and attended the Modern English School there. A member of the Egyptian national team, Sadek joins a recruiting class that includes Oscar Hernandez and Mario Pena, who signed National Letters of Intent back in the fall. They are both from Spain.
“Youssef joins Oscar and Mario to create a strong recruiting class that will fit in well with the culture the returning team has worked hard to establish,” Secord said in a statement released by the school. “I can’t wait to get on the court with this team, and I’m excited to see them work toward their potential with every opportunity we put before them.”
Sadek competed at the Junior Davis Cup in the Czech Republic in central Europe at U14 and in Orlando at the U16 level. He was a runner-up at Portugal G4 and Smash Egypt G5 tournaments.
“We are fortunate to have Youssef join our program and university. He wants to work hard day after day to move toward his goal while making a difference within our team. Youssef brings with him a great deal of international experience, including a career-high ITF ranking of 407th," said Secord, who is from Northern Virginia and played for the Dukes. He has been the coach for 28 years.
The three freshmen will enroll at the school this coming semester.
JMU was 8-5 overall last season and return five letterwinners from that squad. Members of that team were from Costa Rica, Spain and Sweden.
MORE TENNIS
It has been nine years since the East Rockingham duo of Allison Michael and Sarah Cameron won the Group A doubles title in tennis.
The East Rock duo beat Amelia Walters and Jenny Gutting 6-1, 6-0 of Bath County on June 11, 2011. Later in the day, the Eagles won the team title.
Cameron, also a basketball player in high school, went on to play tennis at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan while Michael played at Division I Radford.
On the same day in 2011, Page County beat Riverheads for a state title in Group A, Division 1 in baseball as Timmy Cave had three hits for Page.
STANDOUT STUDENTS
Among the student-athletes making the latest dean's list at Eastern Mennonite University are three members of the women's basketball team: Anya Kauffman (class of 2023); Chyna Roberts (class of 2022) of Ashburn; and May Wadman (class of 2023).
"We are super proud of them," according to Coach Jenny Posey, who is from Luray and played at Bridgewater College.
Staff writer Cody Elliott contributed to this report.
