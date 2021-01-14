BRIDGEWATER— Carmelo Pacheco poured in 31 points as Spotswood ran away with a 68-50 win over Valley District foe Turner Ashby in boys basketball action in Bridgewater on Thursday.
Dameyon Simmons added 13 points for the Trailblazers (3-1) while Jonathan Harding finished with 12.
For the Knights (0-5), Tyson Snow had another big game with 16 points while Jacob Keplinger chipped in with nine.
In other local sports on Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Staunton 55, Waynesboro 38: Josiah Williams scored 19 points to help Staunton remain unbeaten with a 55-38 win over non-district rival Waynesboro on the road.
Ammanuel Chapman added 10 points for the Storm (3-0) while Vale Tolar had six and Jonathan Moore finished with five. The Little Giants (0-3) remained winless.
Buffalo Gap 71, Stuarts Draft 46: Bennett Bowers dropped 30 points and Tanner Rivenburg added 26 as Buffalo Gap shocked Stuarts Draft with a 71-46 rout in Shenandoah District action in Swoope.
Jo’-el Howard led the Cougars (1-2), who have lost back-to-back games after a season-opening win, with 15 points in the loss. The Bison (1-2) earned the first victory of the season.
JMU Basketball
The CAA announced Thursday that the JMU women’s basketball team would play its makeup game at Towson on Feb. 10. The original games was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. The JMU men will play Elon on Feb. 3 at home, it was announced Thursday.
JMU Track
The JMU track and field program released its 2021 indoor and outdoor schedule, as announced by track & field/cross country coach Ta’Frias. The Dukes are in Virginia for the first five regular-season meets in the indoor season — starting Saturday in Lexington at the Keydet Invitational at VMI.
The NCAA indoor championships are slated for March 12-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the outdoor season, JMU will host the CAA Championships at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg on April 30 and May 1.
EMU Hoops
The EMU women’s basketball squad is on top to start the year at home Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. against Emory & Henry in ODAC play. The EMU men’s basketball team is slated to begin the season at home Jan. 23 against Lynchburg in ODAC play at 4:30 p.m.
EMU: Athletic Trainer
Stephanie Roby, a graduate of JMU, has been hired as an athletic trainer at EMU and her first day will be Monday. She comes from McDaniel in Maryland and also has prior experience in the field with Winchester of the Valley Baseball League. Roby also worked as an athletic training student at EMU during the spring semester of 2015.
“I fell in love with the Division III experience,” she said of that rotation at EMU in a statement released by the school. “It allowed me to see a different side of college athletics, since I was able to assist in working with multiple sports, while also being able to experience the close-knit community that the Division III level has to offer.”
Roby will join Overackerand Ian Smith to comprise the the three-person staff at the Park View school. Mike Downey retired at the end of December. Roby went to James Wood High in Winchester.
Virginia Basketball
The University of Virginia women’s program announced Thursday it would not finish the season due to safety and health concerns brought on by the pandemic. The Virginia Tech women beat North Carolina 66-54 Thursday. The Hokies coach is Kenny Brooks, a Waynesboro graduate and the former women’s coach at JMU.
- DN-R Sports Desk
