PENN LAIRD — Carmelo Pacheco continued his strong season with a 28-point outburst to help lead Spotswood to a dominating 69-41 rout of Turner Ashby in the Valley District boys basketball championship in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Dameyon Simmons led the Trailblazers with 16 points while Jowan Whittaker Ortiz had 10 and Jaden Shifflett finished with seven. The Knights were led by Tyson Snow with 10 points while Collin Brunk chipped in with nine.
Spotswood (5-1) now advances to the Region 3C tournament next week, where it’ll host a quarterfinal game on Monday. Turner Ashby (1-6), meanwhile, will also advance but will be forced to travel for its first-round contest.
This is the ninth straight season the Trailblazers have won at least a share of the district title. Spotswood was co-regular season champion with Harrisonburg a year ago, but lost in the tournament title game to the Blue Streaks.
In other local sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Miller School 64, Eastern Mennonite 58: Trey Gillenwater scored 22 points, but Eastern Mennonite came up just short of an upset in an entertaining 64-58 non-district loss to Miller School of Albemarle in Charlottesville.
Nick Jones added 17 points for the Flames (5-5) while Adam Hatter finished with 12 in the loss.
Page County 85, Luray 53: Canaan Pierce scored 22 points as Page County cruised to an 85-53 victory over rival Luray in Bull Run District action in Shenandoah.
Ricky Campbell and Dylan Hensley added 11 points for the Panthers while Jacob Williams had 10. Caden Good also finished with nine points and five assists for Page (10-2) while Chase Parlett had eight points and Caleb Knighton finished with seven assists.
Girls Basketball
East Rockingham 50, Eastern Mennonite 15: In Elkton, Makenna Siever had a game-high 14 points as East Rockingham completed a season sweep of city/county opponent Eastern Mennonite with a 50-15 rout.
Lexi Campbell added nine points for the Eagles (2-6) while Alexis Kisling, Sarah Smith and Aspen Jones had six apiece. Ten different players reached the scoring column for East Rockingham in the dominating victory.
For Flames (0-4), Halie Mast had six points while Caroline Young, Makayla Darcus and Emma Myers had three each.
Luray 66, Page County 51: Emilee Weakley continued her monster junior season with 27 points and 13 rebounds as Luray stayed unbeaten with an impressive 66-51 rivalry win over Page County at LHS.
Averie Alger had 10 points and a trio of assists for the Bulldogs (7-0) while Brynlee Burrill had seven points, five boards and five assists of her own. Also chipping in for Luray was Lexie Vile with eight points and six boards and Jaidyn McClung with six points.
For the Panthers (7-3), Caris Lucas had 16 points while Hannah Southers finished with 12, Leah Hilliard added 10 and Morgan Lucas chipped in with nine.
Trailblazers, Little Giants Fare Well At Region 3C Meet
Spotswood and Waynesboro fared well at the Region 3C swimming and diving championships at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville on Thursday with the Trailblazers boys (49) and girls (45) each finishing fourth while the Little Giants placed third in the boys (55) and fifth in the girls (34). The Monticello girls and Western Albemarle boys won.
The Turner Ashby girls (32) were sixth and the boys (5) were 11th while the Broadway girls (1) came in 13th.
JMU Notes
JMU men’s soccer player Tom Judge, a defender, was named Thursday to TopDrawer’s Preseason Best XI Third Team. He was taken 36th overall in the recent MLS Superdraft by Nashville FC.
The JMU softball team was picked to win the South Division this season in the Colonial Athletic Association in a vote of coaches. Elon was picked for second.
In lacrosse, JMU will be featured twice on the Lax Sports Network as the game of the week: March 7 at Elon in CAA play, and April 18 at home with CAA foe Towson. LSN will also broadcast the CAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship at JMU on May 7 and 9.
— DN-R Sports Desk
