Turner Ashby bounced back from its first loss of the season with an impressive 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-13 win over Valley District and Rockingham County rival Broadway in high school volleyball action at BHS on Tuesday.
Junior libero Delanie Propst continued her strong season with five aces and 17 digs for the Knights (3-1) in the victory while sophomore outside hitter Kelsey Knight had another strong performance with 10 service points.
Lindsey Wimer dished out 22 assists and scooped up 10 digs for the Gobblers (0-4) while A.C. Swartz had nine kills and six blocks and Joy Bergan served up nine aces.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Spotswood 1: In Elkton, Margo Fox slapped down 16 kills as East Rockingham won its second straight match with a 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23 non-district win over nearby county rival Spotswood.
Bre Dofflemyer added seven aces and six kills for the Eagles (2-1) while Bethany Martz dished out 10 assists.
“It was a great effort by the team,” East Rockingham first-year coach Rachel Michael said.
Avery Chandler led the Trailblazers (1-2) with 38 digs while Raygan Wade had 23 assists and Stella Hale had 11 kills.
Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0: Maya Waid dished out 14 assists, but Harrisonburg lost to Valley District foe Rockbridge County for the second time in as many nights in a 25-9, 25-9, 25-21 sweep in Lexington.
Amelia Mitchell added 11 kills in the loss for the Blue Streaks (0-4).
Madison County Wins Four-Team Match
Jackson Taylor was low medalist with a 45 on the day and his teammate, Dean Breeden, was right behind him with a 49 as Madison County scored a 184 to win a four-team non-district match at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club. The other three teams in the match were Strasburg (207), Clarke County (217) and Central-Woodstock (218).
Leading the way for the Rams was Luke Mason with a 48 and Blake Anderson and Kendal Stine with a 49 each. Keith Dalton (55) and Shane Wallace (60) led the Eagles while the Falcon were paced by Allen Pence, who also shot a 49.
Generals Top Five-Team Field At Shenvalee
Stonewall Jackson shot a 178 as a team to dominate a five-team, non-district match at Shenvalee Golf Club.
Henry Bull paced the Generals with a 42 while Andrew Wymer (43) and Emily Racer (45) also had solid performances.
Men's Volleyball
Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Drew Bennett had nine assists for visiting EMU but the Royals lost 25-9, 25-19, 25-19 in Buena Vista to Southern Virginia.
College Golf
The Bridgewater College women were fourth in the Hill City Invitational golf event and were paced by Abby Papke, who shot an 84 on Tuesday.
JMU Baseball
Michael Morgan, a redshirt junior for the JMU baseball team, was named Tuesday to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List, as announced by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission.
The award is given to the top Division I collegiate catcher; the semifinalists will be announced May 20 and the finalists on June 7. Morgan is hitting .240 with a homer in the first six games this season. He is one of 69 catchers on the watch list; Morgan has thrown out three of the six runners who have tried to steal this year.
The only JMU player to win the award is Jake Lowery, who was honored in 2011 when it was named after Hall of Famer Johnny Bench. Lowery, a native of Richmond, was drafted that year out of JMU by Cleveland and played in the minors for the Indians and Nationals. He was recently named the manager of the Gulf Coast League team in the Washington farm system.
Bridgewater Baseball
Bridgewater College baseball is scheduled to open its season at home today at 3 p.m. against Christopher Newport, a regional power. Under Coach John Harvell, the Captains have appeared in the NCAA tournament 10 times and the College World Series three times at the Division III level.
Bridgewater Track and Field
Adalia Coleman of Bridgewater has been named the Track Athlete of the Week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference as she posted a time of 12.80 in the 100 meters and 26.20 in the 200 meters.
JMU Volleyball
JMU volleyball postponed games March 14-15 at Elon due to COVID-19 protocol within the Dukes' program, the school announced Tuesday.
EMU Honors
EMU middle distance runner Isaac Alderfer (Broadway) has been named the ODAC Track Athlete of the Week after the first outdoor meet at Bridgewater College last weekend. He posted a time of 3:59.24 in 1,500 meters and a time of 15:29.76 in the 5,000 meters.
Cor'shauna Cunningham of Strasburg and EMU is the ODAC Athlete of the Week after she won the shot in 11.10 meters at Bridgewater. She missed most of last season with an injury and Saturday was her first meet since January 2020.
HHS Basketball
Senior Kajuan Madden-McAfee (Harrisonburg) of the No. 2 seed Ferrum men's basketball team had five points in the first half Tuesday in an ODAC semifinal game against No. 3 Roanoke. He finished with a team-high 23 points but the Panthers lost 66-62 in overtime.
