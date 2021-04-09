Gabby Atwell had seven kills and Madelyn Williams had 18 assists for Spotswood, but the Blazers lost 25-17, 25-12 and 25-15 to host Rockbridge on Thursday in the Valley District Championship volleyball match.
It is the fourth straight district title for Rockbridge. Raygan Wade added five kills and Avery Chandler had 14 digs for Spotswood. Both teams will advance to Region 3C tournament play next week.
Prep Golf
Eastern Mennonite shot a record low 146 to defeat Randolph-Macon Academy and Hargrave Military Academy in high school golf on Thursday at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg.
In college action Thursday:
Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 3, Bridgewater 2: The Royals came back and won 3-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey. The match was tied 1-1 at halftime as Courtney Cooke scored in the second quarter for the Eagles while Morgan Tricarico had a goal for EMU. Kelsey Hicks assisted on the first goal for the Eagles.
Caroline Quigley scored the second goal for the Eagles but the Royals led 3-2 going into the last quarter after goals by Skylar Hedgepeth (assist Kate Landis) and Brandy Troutman, with an assist from Lauren Hartzler.
EMU improved to 4-3, 3-3, while BC is 3-5, 3-5.
Women's Volleyball
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Bridgewater 0: Virginia Wesleyan won the first set 26-24 despite five kills by Ashley Casey and Nadia Valle (Turner Ashby) for the Eagles, who got four kills from Sarah Kerns. The hosts also won the second set, 25-11, and the third, 25-16, to take the match in ODAC women's volleyball. Grace Hayes had 17 assists for the Eagles while Casey ended up with eight kills. The Eagles fell to 3-4, 3-4.
Men's Tennis
Bridgewater 4, Shenandoah 4: There was no result in No. 2 singles in ODAC men's tennis event. Canon Secord (Turner Ashby) won at No. 1 singles for the Eagles and Gabe Edler prevailed at No. 4 singles for BC. Secord and Nick Kiser also won at No. 1 doubles for the visitors.
