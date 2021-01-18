ELKTON — Sophomore Brooke Morris continued her steady improvement on Monday as she scored 16 points to help Spotswood pull away in the second half for a 49-36 win over rival East Rockingham in girls basketball action in Elkton.
“It was good to see the continuing frown of Brooke Morris,” Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson said. “As she finds confidence, we will get better.”
The Trailblazers, coming off their first loss of the season on Thursday against Turner Ashby, struggled in the first half and led by just one point at the half. In the fourth, however, Spotswood used a strong offensive attack to pull away.
“East Rock shot the ball really well and did a nice job against our pressure for a good part of three quarters,” Dodson said. “Lexi Campbell shot the ball well and [Makenna] Siever and [Lexi] Baugher did a nice job of finding her.”
Campbell led the Eagles (1-5) with 18 points while Baugher finished with 10 and Siever chipped in with four.
For Spotswood (4-1), senior Kayci Carrier scored 14 points while Zoli Khalil added seven in the victory. “Kayci played with a lot of grit tonight,” Dodson said. “She found ways to score.”
In other local sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
Buffalo Gap 71, Waynesboro 62: In Swoope, Tanner Rivenburg scored a career-high 34 points as Buffalo Gap continued its hot streak and earned its third straight win with a 71-62 non-district victory over Waynesboro.
Bennett Bowers, a sophomore, added 19 points for the Bison (3-2) while Ethan Teter chipped in with 10.
For the Little Giants (0-5), Vinny Sipe continued his strong start to the year with 27 points while Evan Sites had 20.
Bridgewater Basketball
The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team will host Averett of Danville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Eagles host Mid-Atlantic Christian on Thursday in women’s hoops.
The BC men’s game on Jan. 30 with Emory & Henry has been canceled. The Eagles will now play Shenandoah on Saturday. The Mary Baldwin men play Wednesday at Shenandoah.
Virginia Basketball
The University of Virginia, after an impressive win Saturday at Clemson, moved up to No. 13 in the AP poll Monday. West Virginia checked in at No. 14 and Virginia Tech is No. 16 in men’s hoops.
Baseball Notes
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Rich Gale turns 67 today. His son, Chris, pitched at the University of Virginia. The elder Gale was teammates at Kansas City with fellow pitcher Renie Martin, a University of Richmond product who threw a no-hitter in the Valley Baseball League.
