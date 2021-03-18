Spotswood senior Darien Smith shot a 3-under-par 69 for arguably the best performance of his high school career and the Trailblazers shot a 309 as a team to win a five-team match at Spotswood Country Club on Wednesday.
Harrisonburg (380) finished in a distant second in the city/county match while rivals Broadway (381) and Turner Ashby (382) were both close behind. East Rockingham shot a 404 as a team to finish in fifth overall.
Outside of Smith’s big day Ryan Asfa (78), Connor Chapman (80) and Ben Edwards (82) also impressed.
Other strong performances included Blue Streaks standout Toby Corriston (83), East Rock’s Matt Johnson (88) and Chase Clem (95), the Turner Ashby trio of Ryan Simpson (90), Tyler Showalter (92) and Gavin Ramsey (93), and Broadway sophomore Eli Hall (90) and junior Ben Hutcheson (95) along with first-time golfer Emma Bacon (96).
In other local sports Wednesday:
Bull, Stonewall Jackson Win Three-Team Match
Junior Henry Bull was low medalist with a two-over-par 38 and Stonewall Jackson shot a 171 to win a three-team Bull Run District golf match at Shenvalee Golf Club over Madison County (178) and Rappahannock County (214).
Emily Racer shot a 43 for the Generals while Andrew Wymer (44) and Nick Ryman (46) also performed well.
SHS Boys And Girls Sweep Three-Team Meet
The Spotswood boys and girls cross country programs continued their dominant 2021 season on the road.
The SHS boys (27) edged Harrisonburg (30) for the team title at Thomas Harrison Middle School while the Trailblazers girls (28) defeated the Blue Streaks (39) and East Rockingham (66). The Eagles did not score in the boys race.
Spotswood’s Seth Harding (16:54) won the boys race and was followed by Harrisonburg’s David Beck (17:51) and Hayden Kirwan (18:39). Trailblazers runner Dylan Lam (18:48) was fourth and HHS’ Jack Haverty (18:48) was fifth.
In the girls race, Spotswood’s Taylor Myers (20:28), Zoe Deeble (23:22) and Elizabeth McClure were first, third and fifth. Harrisonburg’s Annie Piorot (23:05) and Lena Blagg (23:45), meanwhile, finished second and fourth.
TA’s Souders, Craun Capture Individual Wins
Despite Rockbridge County winning the boys and girls team titles, a pair of Turner Ashby runners had big days.
Knights freshman Christian Souders (19:18) won the boys race on the road in Lexington while TA junior Rachel Craun (21:33) won the girls. Knights junior Josephine Brumfield (23:19) also finished in fourth in the girls’ race.
The Wildcats’ Aidan Roney (19:33), Brian Kendall (19:35), Malcolm Kosmas (19:39) and Evan Roney (20:07) the top five for the boys. Elizabeth McClung (21:58), Grace Rolon (22:49) and Nicole Black (23:25) were top five for the girls.
Trailblazers Capture First Cheer Competition
In the first Valley District cheer competition of the season, it was Spotswood coming out on top.
The Trailblazers had zero technical deductions and finished with a score of 239.5 to win the six-team match. East Rockingham, which is cheering in the Valley District this season due to the Virginia High School League’s condensed season this year, finished second with a score of 229.5 while Broadway scored a 206 to finish third overall.
Turner Ashby (202), Harrisonburg (200.5) and Rockbridge County (200) rounded out the rest of the field.
College Baseball
Bridgewater 4, Mary Baldwin 3: Host Bridgewater jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings and held on to beat Mary Baldwin 4-3 in nonconference baseball. Mary Baldwin scored a run in the ninth and had the tying run on base but reliever Tucker Hrasky recorded the last two outs to seal the win. Nick Griffin (Turner Ashby) pitched a scoreless inning for BC as a reliever.
Leadoff man Jarrett Biesecker had two hits for the Eagles and Jacob Grabeel and Jeffrey Snider each drove in two runs for BC, now 3-1. The visitors from Staunton fell to 0-4 overall.
College Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 3, Virginia Wesleyan 2: Morgan Tricario had two goals and one assist and Skylar Hedgepeth had one goal and one assist as host Eastern Mennonite beat Virginia Wesleyan 3-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey. Tricario had the shorthanded game-winner with 6:20 left to play.
The Royals are 1-1, 1-1 while the Marlins are 1-2, 1-2.
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 0: Bridgewater (7-0) won its seventh straight game to start the season as Ashley Sabatino, Kaia Richardson and Rachel Bullard scored to beat host Ferrum 3-0 in women’s soccer. The game was considered a non-conference match and will not count toward overall records.
Megan Byle, Carlee Gaboury and Charli Daum combined for the shutout as Ferrum (1-3-2) had no shots on goal in the last 45 minutes.
Men’s Volleyball
Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Drew Bennett had 23 assists and Nate McGhee had 16 kills for Eastern Mennonite, but the Royals lost 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 to Marymount and fell to 0-6 to start the year in men’s volleyball in the CVC. The Saints are 3-4, 3-4.
James Madison SoftballThe James Madison softball team has adjusted its weekend schedule due to weather concerns. The Dukes will now host East Carolina for two games on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The Sunday game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.