STAUNTON — Second-seeded Staunton used a big third quarter to pull away and never looked back en route to a 67-41 rout of third-seeded Page County in the Region 2B boys basketball semifinals at Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“The third quarter has been a struggle for us this year,” said Staunton coach Terrell Mickens of his team’s win. “It was different tonight coming out after halftime. I am so proud of them. They took over the game in the third quarter. The defense really turned it on and we kept them from getting second-chance points.”
Josiah Williams led the Storm with 15 points while Ammanuel Chapman added 14 and Jamal Brown chipped in with 14. Canaan Pierce led Page (11-4) with nine while Dylan Hensley and Ricky Campbell finished with eight apiece.
"We knew how tough they were from last year when we beat them and I guess they owed us one," Page coach Russ Rodriguez said. "They went on a run in the third quarter and we were never able to gain momentum. You really have to credit them and Coach Mickens. They did a good job."
Staunton will now hit the road to take on top-seeded East Rockingham in the regional title game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Elkton.
“The next game is the most important one," Mickens said. "We will treat it as just the next game and be prepared."
In other local sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 64, North Cross 53: In Roanoke, Trey Gillenwater scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and surpassed 1,000 for his career in Eastern Mennonite’s impressive 64-43 road win over North Cross.
Nick Jones added 15 points for the Flames (6-5) in the victory while Adam Hatter chipped in with 12 of his own.
Girls Basketball
Luray 55, Stonewall Jackson 28: Emilee Weakley had, once again, a big game with 27 points and 11 rebounds as top-seeded and unbeaten Luray defeated fifth-seeded Stonewall Jackson 55-28 in the Region 2B semifinals at LHS.
Brynlee Burrill added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (10-0) while Jaidyn McClung finished with five point and nine boards. Lindsay Bly, McKenzie Richards and Olivia Good also reached the scoring column.
Kylene Franklin led the Generals (7-5) with 10 points. Mya Councill and Bre Franklin finished with seven apiece.
With the victory, Luray advances to the Region 2B title game for the second consecutive season. The Bulldogs will face seventh-seeded Staunton, which is on a remarkable postseason run, at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Staunton 51, Page County 43: Seventh-seeded Staunton pulled off an upset for the second consecutive night with a 51-43 victory over third-seed Page County in the Region 2B semifinals in Shenandoah.
"We never really were able to get into a rhythm offensively," said Panthers coach E. J. Wyant. "We have to give them credit. We didn't stop [Storm senior] Emma Witt. Great players make great plays."
Taylor Hankins and Caris Lucas led Page (9-4) with 12 points apiece while Gracie Mason has nine.
Staunton (5-9) will travel to top-seeded Luray for the regional championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite 34, North Cross 21: Halie Mast scored 11 points as Eastern Mennonite picked up its first win of the season with a gritty 34-21 victory over North Cross in Blue Ridge Conference action in Harrisonburg.
Caroline Young added 10 points for the Flames (1-4) while Makayla Darcus had seven and Alyssa Flanders added six.
Men's Basketball
James Madison 70, Elon 61: Playing on the road in North Carolina, the Dukes won 70-61 in Colonial Athletic Association play for a fifth win in a row as senior guard Matt Lewis had 22 points. The Dukes are 11-5 overall and 6-1 in the CAA and have won eight of their last nine outings. The Dukes are now a half game back of Northeastern in the CAA race.
Simon Wright had a career-high 17 points for Elon while teammate Michael Graham had nine points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Elon is 3-7, 0-6.
"We were playing a team that was playing as hard as any team we’ve played this year,” JMU coach Mark Byington told the News-Record after the win. “We were down five and we had to respond. We had to respond when things were really tough and not easy for us. I thought Elon played really good. It’s definitely a mistake to judge them by their record with all the pauses they’ve had. That team will start winning some games.”
Also on Tuesday, the JMU men learned two games at Delaware for the weekend of Feb. 20-21 were off due to COVID-19 protocol issues with the Blue Hens' program. The Dukes are slated to host Hofstra this weekend for two games; the New York school is 12-7, 8-4.
Women's Basketball
Bridgewater 92, Virginia Wesleyan 63: Playing at home, Bridgewater led 40-25 at halftime and improved to 4-0 overall and in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 92-63 victory over Virginia Wesleyan.
BC freshman Jada Gross had 11 of her 19 points in the first half, senior Ahlia Moone added 14 points, Taylor Stafford had 13 and Jaden Alsberry chipped in with 12.
Sophomore guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) of Grottoes had seven of her 10 points and three of her six assists in the first half.
The Eagles are the only team in the ODAC with a 4-0 conference record. The top four teams make the ODAC tournament slated for next month. Randolph-Macon is 3-0 in the ODAC but its game Tuesday with Shenandoah was called off.
Fort’s Cook, Gap’s Lucas Earn Top Honors
Fort Defiance senior guard Ryan Cook was named the Shenandoah District Player of the Year in boys basketball on Tuesday while Buffalo Gap senior forward Amaya Lucas took home the Player of the Year award on the girls side.
Indians coach Brandon Lucas was the Coach of the Year for the boys after guiding Fort to its first district title since 1996 while Wilson Memorial coach Jackie Bryan earned the honors on the girls side for the unbeaten Green Hornets.
Joining Cook, who is a James Madison baseball signee, on the all-district first team were teammate Tyreek Veney, Buffalo Gap’s Bennett Bowers and Tanner Rivenburg, Stuarts Draft’s Jo’-el Howard, Wilson’s Jaziel Mensah, Staunton’s Josiah Williams and Riverheads’ Adam Painter.
On the boys second team was Wilson’s Jaxon Hartman, Finn Irving and Josh Johnson, Riverheads’ D’Ante Gray and Ryan Farris, Staunton’s Manny Chapman, Fort’s Josh Jones, and Buffalo Gap’s Ethan Teter.
Lucas, meanwhile, was joined on the girls first team by Wilson’s Korinne Baska and Ashley Morani, Fort’s Kiersten Ransome and MaKayla Kershner, Riverheads’ Berkeley Tyree, Staunton’s Emma Witt and Stuarts Draft’s Madi Armentrout.
The second team consisted of Wilson’s Brooke Cason and Madison Flint, Fort’s Lilian Berry and Jordan Schulz, Riverheads’ Hannah Grubb and Savanna Crawford, Stuarts Draft’s Hadley May and Staunton’s Keziah Williams.
Record Books
The 46 points by Tyler Nickel on Tuesday for East Rockingham was among the best efforts ever for a boy in county public-school basketball. Jack Arbogast had 56 points for Turner Ashby against Waynesboro on Feb. 5, 1974 and Ron Burgess of TA had 43 on Feb. 20, 1967 against Handley. The Spotswood record for boys, according to former Coach Jim Kramer, is 45 by Marlon Organ. The record for Broadway boys was not immediately available.
EMU Honor
The EMU women's triathlon team has received the Team Scholar All-American award from the Collegiate Triathlon Coaches Association and USA Triathlon. The honor goes to teams that have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher for the fall grading period.
Baseball Notes
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the spring training dates for its clubs. The Baltimore Orioles will have pitchers and catchers report Feb. 17, with the first full workout Feb. 22.
The Washington Nationals will have pitchers and catchers report Feb. 18, with the first full workouts also five days later. The Orioles were 25-35 last season, the Nationals 26-34.
